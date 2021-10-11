Curcumin Market 2021-26: Size, Share, Price Trends and Research Report
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Curcumin Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026," the global curcumin market grew at a CAGR of around 9% during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to exhibit strong growth during 2021-2026.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Curcumin is a naturally occurring yellow-colored bioactive compound commercially obtained from turmeric plant through dried rhizome. It is rich in zinc, calcium, magnesium, iron, and potassium and has anti-inflammatory, anti-oxidative, anti-fungal, and anti-bacterial properties. The consumption of curcumin helps in minimizing fatigue, exhaustion, inflammation in the liver, along with treating various medical ailments. It is widely used as a yellow food colorant and additive in numerous food products.
Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/curcumin-market/requestsample
Market Trends
The growing prevalence of chronic medical ailments, such as osteoarthritis, obesity, cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), diabetes, cancer, etc., is primarily driving the demand for curcumin. Moreover, the expanding utilization of curcumin across the food and beverages, nutraceutical, and cosmetic sectors is also propelling the market growth. Additionally, the rising consumer health consciousness, along with the changing dietary preferences, is further augmenting the demand for curcumin. In line with this, the growing consumer inclination towards ayurvedic and herbal supplements that include curcumin for treating eye infections, leech bites, sore skin, bruising, swelling, etc., is also catalyzing the product demand on a global level.
Ask Analyst and Browse Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3cY3LTa
List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:
Arjuna Natural Pvt Ltd.
Biomax Life Sciences Limited.
Helmigs Prima Sehejtera
Herboveda India Pvt. Ltd.
Hindustan Mint & Agro Products Pvt. Ltd.
Konark Herbals & Healthcare
Rosun Natural Products Pvt. Ltd.
Sabinsa Corporation
Star Hi Herbs Pvt. Ltd.
SV Agrofood
Synthite Industries Ltd.
Wacker Chemie AG (ETR: WCH)
The report has segmented the market on the basis of application and geography.
Breakup by Application:
Food and Beverages
Bakery and Confectionery
Beverages
Beverages
Others
Pharmaceuticals
Cosmetics
Others
Breakup by Geography:
North America (U.S. & Canada)
Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)
Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)
Middle East & Africa
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021- 2026)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Related Report by IMARC Group:
India Tea Market Report: https://bit.ly/2SlF4bQ
Low-Calorie Sweetener Market Report: https://bit.ly/2yVwXci
Vegan Yogurt Market Report: https://bit.ly/2YWqLdo
Fish Oil Market Report: https://bit.ly/3qIBvro
Banana Bread Market Report: https://bit.ly/2OQcnSf
Resistant Starch Market Report: https://bit.ly/38uf56T
Nutricosmetics Market Report: https://bit.ly/2OuVblG
Fish Protein Hydrolysate Market Report: https://bit.ly/3bDymVr
Essential Oils Market Report: https://bit.ly/3tB0BKl
Krill Oil Market Report: https://bit.ly/2BDn44s
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Elena Anderson
Elena Anderson
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Curcumin is a naturally occurring yellow-colored bioactive compound commercially obtained from turmeric plant through dried rhizome. It is rich in zinc, calcium, magnesium, iron, and potassium and has anti-inflammatory, anti-oxidative, anti-fungal, and anti-bacterial properties. The consumption of curcumin helps in minimizing fatigue, exhaustion, inflammation in the liver, along with treating various medical ailments. It is widely used as a yellow food colorant and additive in numerous food products.
Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/curcumin-market/requestsample
Market Trends
The growing prevalence of chronic medical ailments, such as osteoarthritis, obesity, cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), diabetes, cancer, etc., is primarily driving the demand for curcumin. Moreover, the expanding utilization of curcumin across the food and beverages, nutraceutical, and cosmetic sectors is also propelling the market growth. Additionally, the rising consumer health consciousness, along with the changing dietary preferences, is further augmenting the demand for curcumin. In line with this, the growing consumer inclination towards ayurvedic and herbal supplements that include curcumin for treating eye infections, leech bites, sore skin, bruising, swelling, etc., is also catalyzing the product demand on a global level.
Ask Analyst and Browse Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3cY3LTa
List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:
Arjuna Natural Pvt Ltd.
Biomax Life Sciences Limited.
Helmigs Prima Sehejtera
Herboveda India Pvt. Ltd.
Hindustan Mint & Agro Products Pvt. Ltd.
Konark Herbals & Healthcare
Rosun Natural Products Pvt. Ltd.
Sabinsa Corporation
Star Hi Herbs Pvt. Ltd.
SV Agrofood
Synthite Industries Ltd.
Wacker Chemie AG (ETR: WCH)
The report has segmented the market on the basis of application and geography.
Breakup by Application:
Food and Beverages
Bakery and Confectionery
Beverages
Beverages
Others
Pharmaceuticals
Cosmetics
Others
Breakup by Geography:
North America (U.S. & Canada)
Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)
Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)
Middle East & Africa
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021- 2026)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Related Report by IMARC Group:
India Tea Market Report: https://bit.ly/2SlF4bQ
Low-Calorie Sweetener Market Report: https://bit.ly/2yVwXci
Vegan Yogurt Market Report: https://bit.ly/2YWqLdo
Fish Oil Market Report: https://bit.ly/3qIBvro
Banana Bread Market Report: https://bit.ly/2OQcnSf
Resistant Starch Market Report: https://bit.ly/38uf56T
Nutricosmetics Market Report: https://bit.ly/2OuVblG
Fish Protein Hydrolysate Market Report: https://bit.ly/3bDymVr
Essential Oils Market Report: https://bit.ly/3tB0BKl
Krill Oil Market Report: https://bit.ly/2BDn44s
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Elena Anderson
Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 6317911145
email us here