Submit Release
News Search

There were 250 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,483 in the last 365 days.

Curcumin Market 2021-26: Size, Share, Price Trends and Research Report

Curcumin Market

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Curcumin Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026," the global curcumin market grew at a CAGR of around 9% during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to exhibit strong growth during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Curcumin is a naturally occurring yellow-colored bioactive compound commercially obtained from turmeric plant through dried rhizome. It is rich in zinc, calcium, magnesium, iron, and potassium and has anti-inflammatory, anti-oxidative, anti-fungal, and anti-bacterial properties. The consumption of curcumin helps in minimizing fatigue, exhaustion, inflammation in the liver, along with treating various medical ailments. It is widely used as a yellow food colorant and additive in numerous food products.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/curcumin-market/requestsample

Market Trends

The growing prevalence of chronic medical ailments, such as osteoarthritis, obesity, cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), diabetes, cancer, etc., is primarily driving the demand for curcumin. Moreover, the expanding utilization of curcumin across the food and beverages, nutraceutical, and cosmetic sectors is also propelling the market growth. Additionally, the rising consumer health consciousness, along with the changing dietary preferences, is further augmenting the demand for curcumin. In line with this, the growing consumer inclination towards ayurvedic and herbal supplements that include curcumin for treating eye infections, leech bites, sore skin, bruising, swelling, etc., is also catalyzing the product demand on a global level.

Ask Analyst and Browse Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3cY3LTa

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

Arjuna Natural Pvt Ltd.
Biomax Life Sciences Limited.
Helmigs Prima Sehejtera
Herboveda India Pvt. Ltd.
Hindustan Mint & Agro Products Pvt. Ltd.
Konark Herbals & Healthcare
Rosun Natural Products Pvt. Ltd.
Sabinsa Corporation
Star Hi Herbs Pvt. Ltd.
SV Agrofood
Synthite Industries Ltd.
Wacker Chemie AG (ETR: WCH)

The report has segmented the market on the basis of application and geography.

Breakup by Application:

Food and Beverages
Bakery and Confectionery
Beverages
Beverages
Others
Pharmaceuticals
Cosmetics
Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)
Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)
Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)
Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021- 2026)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Related Report by IMARC Group:

India Tea Market Report: https://bit.ly/2SlF4bQ

Low-Calorie Sweetener Market Report: https://bit.ly/2yVwXci

Vegan Yogurt Market Report: https://bit.ly/2YWqLdo

Fish Oil Market Report: https://bit.ly/3qIBvro

Banana Bread Market Report: https://bit.ly/2OQcnSf

Resistant Starch Market Report: https://bit.ly/38uf56T

Nutricosmetics Market Report: https://bit.ly/2OuVblG

Fish Protein Hydrolysate Market Report: https://bit.ly/3bDymVr

Essential Oils Market Report: https://bit.ly/3tB0BKl

Krill Oil Market Report: https://bit.ly/2BDn44s

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Elena Anderson

Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 6317911145
email us here

You just read:

Curcumin Market 2021-26: Size, Share, Price Trends and Research Report

Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.