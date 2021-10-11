Assisted Reproductive Technology Market To Expand 1.4X By 2025, Continue To Boost Reproductive Success Worldwide
Subtitle- Fact. MR’s latest report uncovers prevailing trends and opportunities in the Assisted Reproductive Technology Market. The comprehensive study is interspersed with the most recent research data to offer refined demand outlook from 2021 to 2031. It analyzes change in consumer behavior and the consequent impact on the market. The study finds that, variations in reimbursement facilities, cost, and patient outcomes in various countries lead to differences in the use of assisted reproductive technology.
As per latest Fact.MR analysis the global Assisted Reproductive Technology Market will exhibit a year-on-year (YoY) growth of x% in 2021, reaching a valuation of around US$ XX in 2021. According to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), nearly 82% of pregnancies resulting from ART cycles use fresh non-donor eggs; the chief reason being, the desire for producing a child using one’s eggs. The trend of using fresh non-donor eggs is especially prominent among women aged less than 35 years. The survey offers comprehensive insights into the key trends, growth drivers and restraints prevailing in the Assisted Reproductive Technology Market.
A subject matter expert at Fact.MR opines, “Currently, Europe, North America, Latin America, and a handful of countries in Asia Pacific and the Middle East & Africa have regulations protecting the legal rights of the homosexual populace. However, homosexually-close relationships are progressively gaining acceptance in other countries too, which is indicative of the high demand for assisted reproductive technology in future.”
As per a study published by Springer, 53% of individuals in the Netherlands opt to go abroad to receive quality treatment. Additionally, around 57% to 80% individuals consider legal restriction as one of the chief causes, owing to which, they seek cross-border reproductive care in European countries such as Denmark, Spain, and Switzerland.
Pharmaceutical companies have been racing to discover effective treatments and vaccines for various diseases. Large amounts are being invested in innovative breakthrough therapies by various organizations to diversify their portfolio.
Key segments considered while studying the assisted reproductive technology market include:
Procedure
• Frozen Donor
• Frozen Non-donor
• Fresh Donor
• Fresh Non-donor
• Embryo Banking
Technology
• In-vitro Fertilization
• Intra-cytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI)
• Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD)
• Surrogacy
• Artificial Insemination
• Intrauterine Insemination (IUI)
• Intracervical Insemination (ICI)
• Others
End User
• Fertility Clinics
• Hospitals
• Others
Region
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape Analysis
The study offers insights into key trends affecting pharmaceutical industry, subsequently influencing demand supply forces in the Assisted Reproductive Technology Market.
A list of key companies featured in this study on the assisted reproductive technology market includes Merck KGaA, Esco Micro Pte. Ltd., CooperSurgical, Inc., Planer PLC, Vitrolife AB, Laboratoire CCD, Hamilton Thorne, Inc., Irvine Scientific, Nikon Corporation, and Nidacon International AB. In-depth information about the winning imperatives, threat of new entrants, and substitutes has also been included in this study.
To offer an in-depth analysis of prevailing competition, the report offers a detailed market share analysis. Strategies adopted by players across these categories and impact of the same on the overall market are studied at length.
The field of pharmaceuticals is very dynamic. It keeps changing according to the needs of the people and situation. Digital revolution is transforming all aspects of the pharmaceutical industry, from drug discovery through to dealing with patients. Development of digital pills (medications with embedded electronic circuits), precision medicine and wearable devices has taken the industry by storm.
Artificial intelligence is bringing efficiency in healthcare sector. It helps in the diagnosis, drug development, robot-assisted surgery and numerous other medical purposes.
Advances in medical biotechnology has paved way for the development of advanced pharmaceutical and diagnostic products, which helps to treat and prevent diseases. From Ebola vaccine to mapping human DNA, medical biotechnology is contributing to the pharma industry for the preparation of vaccines and medicines in an accurate manner.
With the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, demand for pharmaceutical products like assisted reproductive technology is on the rise. Governments and other healthcare organizations are launching various initiatives to develop and digitalize the pharmaceutical sector.
Development of the COVID-19 vaccine has dominated the pharmaceutical industry over the past year and the trend is likely to continue for some years to come.
Key Highlights of Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Study
• High costs associated with quality IVF and IUI procedures are gradually propelling a shift of patients from assisted reproductive technology towards naturopathic solutions and alternative therapies to treat infertility, which is posing as a threat to developmental efforts of market players.
• Increasing number of dual working households with a career-intensive approach, in turn, continues to increase reproductive complexity, which is taken into account by major corporates. Efforts have been made by major companies, such as Google LLC, towards creating a conducive environment for female employees by offering facilities to store their eggs, thereby stimulating growth of the assisted reproductive technology market.
• Initiatives taken by numerous public and private institutions such as ASPIRE are projected to raise awareness and increase the adoption of assisted reproductive technology in Asia Pacific. Public awareness campaigns are also being witnessed in the U.S. by central authorities such as the Society for Assisted Reproductive Technology and National Infertility Association, which is reflecting on the growing patient base for infertility treatment.
• Cost benefits of artificial reproductive techniques in developing countries of Asia Pacific are attracting reproductive care seekers from across the world. The study finds that, a complete package of surrogacy costs merely one-third of that in the U.K., which is strengthening the position of Asia Pacific as a key surrogacy destination.
Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered
Assisted reproductive technology Category and segment level analysis: Fact MR offers detailed analysis of the factors influencing the sales prospect across key segments. assisted reproductive technology category analysis provides deep insights into customer experiences, emerging trends and growth drivers.
Assisted reproductive technology manufacturing trend analysis: A key aspect of the study is comprehensive assisted reproductive technology manufacturing trend analysis. These insights provide vital information on how market players are coping with latest trends that are prevailing in the market.
Merger and collaboration activity in assisted reproductive technology: The report highlights in detail the various organic and inorganic strategies adopted by manufacturers to strengthen their global footprint.
Assisted reproductive technology demand by country: The report forecasts the country wise demand for assisted reproductive technology market between 2021 and 2031. By analyzing this section of the report, assisted reproductive technology manufacturers can accordingly invest in those regions where the demand is on the rise.
Post COVID consumer spending on assisted reproductive technology market: The Fact.MR market survey also highlights the impact of COVID-19 on pharmaceutical industry. These insights provide vital information on how market players are executing their manufacturing strategies to coup with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Find More Valuable Insights on Assisted Reproductive Technology Market
Fact.MR, in its new offering, brings to the fore an unbiased analysis of the global assisted reproductive technology market, presenting historical demand data (2015-2019), and forecast statistics for the period of 2020-2025. The study divulges compelling insights on the assisted reproductive technology market on the basis of technology (in-vitro fertilization, surrogacy, artificial insemination, and others), procedure (frozen donor, frozen non-donor, fresh donor, fresh non-donor, and embryo banking), and end user (hospitals, fertility clinics, and others), across five major regions in the assisted reproductive technology market.
