Mobile Advertising Market Worth $408.58 Billion at 32.5% CAGR; Increasing Usage of Various Apps to Drive Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global mobile advertising market is set to gain momentum from the emergence of numerous innovative formats of video ads, namely, virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), 360-degree, and vertical videos. Such videos are helping the companies in attracting the attention of their consumer bases. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights™, in a recently published report, titled, “Mobile Advertising Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Advertising Type (In-App Ads, Mobile Rich Media, Video Ads, Banner Ads, Others), By Vertical (Retail, Media & Entertainment, Healthcare, BFSI, E-Commerce, Travel & Tourism, Automotive, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.” The report further states that the mobile advertising market size was USD 44.12 billion in 2018. However, it is set to reach USD 408.58 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 32.5% during the forecast period.

REPORT SCOPE & SEGMENTATION:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2019 to 2026 Forecast Period 2019 to 2026 CAGR 32.5% 2026 Value Projection USD 408.58 Billion Base Year 2018 Market Size in 2018 USD 44.12 Billion Historical Data for 2015 to 2017 No. of Pages 120 Tables, Charts & Figures 43 Segments covered By Advertisement Type; By Vertical; and By Region Growth Drivers Location-based Technology is Expected to Drive Innovations in the Market Rising Demand for Apps for Accessing Social Media, Music, & eBook is Expected to Boost the Market Rising Number of Smartphone Users to Propel Growth Pitfalls & Challenges Advertising through mobile is Likely to Raise the Privacy Concerns Among the Customers





This Report Answers the Following Questions:

What are the mobile advertising market trends, challenges, and opportunities?

How will the market be affected in near future?

How many companies are set to lead the market in terms of maximum share?

Which segment would lead the market?

Which region is likely to dominate in the coming years by gaining more revenue?

What are the significant strategies followed by key players to compete in the market?

Drivers & Restraints-

Rising Number of Smartphone Users to Propel Growth

In today’s technology-driven world, smartphones are being adopted at a rapid rate worldwide. It is therefore, transforming the socialization and communication patterns of the masses. Smartphone users are capable of accessing various services and content with the help of the internet through many apps. They are also able to perform tasks, such as playing games, surfing the web, watching videos, reading e-books, accessing social media platforms, and listening to music. Such apps are present in both Play Store and App Store for Android, as well as iOS users. Besides, users are capable of purchasing furniture, clothes, and even groceries with the help of these apps.

The above-mentioned factors are supporting the advertisers to gain access to multiple layers of information regarding the user’s most preferred brands, hobbies, and shopping interests. The vast amount of data is further being used by them to showcase advertises of the related products and services to a particular smartphone user in the forms of images, videos, and banners. In games, they are providing in-app advertising by promising extended game time, rewards, and more to the user. However, the rising concerns about privacy may hinder the mobile advertising market growth during the forthcoming years.

Segment-

Increasing Usage of Social Media Platforms to Favor Growth of In-app Ad Segment

In terms of advertisement type, the market is grouped into banner ads, video ads, mobile rich media, in-app ads, and others. Out of these, the in-app ad segment is anticipated to exhibit considerable growth backed by their increasing adoption by advertisers across the globe. These ads provide improved graphical features and are provided in the most-used apps of the consumers. As the youngsters nowadays, spend most of their time on various social media platforms, advertisers are targeting them and are spending huge sums for developing eye-catching in-app ads.

The video ads segment acquired a 25.0% mobile advertising market share in 2018. It is likely to grow significantly in the coming years owing to the rising usage of smartphones. Also, the introduction to several platforms, such as YoutTube and Netflix, have made it easier for advertisers to promote their products by using good visual content.

Regional Analysis-

Presence of Stable Telecom Infrastructure to Skyrocket Demand in Asia Pacific

Based on geography, the market is divided into the Middle East and Africa, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe. Amongst these, in 2018, North America procured USD 16.07 billion mobile advertising market revenue. This growth is attributable to the maximum expenditure by advertisers on developing more mobile ad in this region. Reputed organizations, such as Facebook, Inc., and Google LLC present in this region are supporting the adoption of mobile ads in the U.S. In the coming years, the expenditure on television is likely to become lesser than the expenditure on digital platforms.

Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is set to become one of the fastest-growing regions in the world. The increasing number of internet users, provision of stable telecom infrastructure, and expansion of the smartphone market would aid in spurring growth. China is considered to possess the biggest smartphone market in this region. India would also experience high growth on account of the expansion of video advertising industry. Apps, such as TikTok are very popular in this country because of the presence of young generation. It would also contribute to market growth.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on Strategic Collaborations to Strengthen their Positions

Companies present in the market are mainly focusing on partnering up with other enterprises to launch innovative products. It is not only helping them in gaining more sales, but is also widening their geographical presence. Below are a couple of the latest industry developments:

May 2019 : Facebook India joined hands with advertising agencies, namely, McCann and Mullen Lintas, Leo Burnett, Ogilvy, and Wunderman Thompson, to launch the ‘Thumbstoppers’. It is meant for mobile advertising and would transform storytelling.

: Facebook India joined hands with advertising agencies, namely, McCann and Mullen Lintas, Leo Burnett, Ogilvy, and Wunderman Thompson, to launch the ‘Thumbstoppers’. It is meant for mobile advertising and would transform storytelling. July 2017: Smaato, a real-time advertising platform based in the U.S., integrated a vast amount of mobile audience data from adsquare to Smaato Demand Platform (SDX). It is set to be a means of transparent and neutral mobile data exchange.

Major Table of Content for Mobile Advertising Market:

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Approach Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Global Mobile Advertising Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecasts By Advertising Type In-App Ads Mobile Rich Media Video Ads Banner Ads Others (Native ad, Reward ad, etc.) By Vertical (Value) Retail Media & Entertainment Healthcare BFSI E-Commerce Travel & Tourism Automotive Others (Telecom, Education, etc.) By Geography (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa Latin America



TOC Continued ..!!!

