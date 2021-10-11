Fourier Transform Infrared (FT-IR) Spectroscopy Market to Witness Robust Expansion throughout the Forecast 2021-2030

Fourier transform infrared (FT-IR) spectroscopy is a technique used to obtain the infrared spectrum of emission, absorption, and photoconductivity of solids

According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Fourier Transform Infrared (FT-IR) Spectroscopy Market by Product (Benchtop FT-IR Spectrometers, Portable FT-IR Spectrometers, and Others), Application (Pharmaceutical, Chemical, Food & Packaging, Environmental, Semiconductors, Forensics, and Others), and End User (Pharmaceutical Companies, Biotechnology Companies, and Food & Packaging Companies): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". FR-IR spectroscopy technique has a range of applications such as food & packaging, gas analysis, environmental analysis, life science, research, oil & gas analysis, pharmaceutical, and forensics. Increase in applications of FT-IR spectroscopy acts as a key factor that boosts the growth of the global FR-IR spectroscopy market. Rapid technological advancements in FT-IR spectroscopy have led to increased R&D activities in the field by various biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. COVID-19 Impact Analysis: COVID-19 is an infectious disease that originated in the Hubei province of the Wuhan city in China in late December. The highly contagious disease, caused by a virus, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), is transmitted from human to human. Since the outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 213 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency on March 11, 2020. Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such as Thermo Fisher, Perkin Elmer, Bruker, Agilent, Shimadzu, JASCO Corporation, MKS Instruments, TIANJIN GANGDONG SCI TECH. CO. LTD., Beijing Beifeng Ruili Analytical Instruments Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Skyray Instrument Co., Ltd. 