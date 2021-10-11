Transaction Monitoring Software Market 2021: Explore Top Factors that Will Boost the Global Market by 2026
High demand for organizations to comply with stringent regulatory agreements drive the growth of the global transaction monitoring software marketPORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR , UNITED STATES, October 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global transaction monitoring software market is analyzed across components, deployment modes, organization size, application area, industry vertical, and region. Based on components, the solution segment accounted for nearly three-fourths of the total market share in 2018 and is expected to rule the roost throughout the forecast period. Simultaneously, the service segment would garner the fastest CAGR of 15.70% from 2019 to 2026.
The global transaction monitoring software market was estimated at $7.95 billion in 2018 and is expected to hit $25.41 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 15.7% from 2019 to 2026. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends.
Digitization of payment transactions, increase in need for mitigating money laundering and managing KYC compliance and CTF activities, growing identification of high-risk activities through advanced analytics, and high demand for organizations to comply with stringent regulatory agreements drive the growth of the global transaction monitoring software market. On the other hand, lack of transaction monitoring and AML professionals, and difficulties in managing cross-border, as well as multi-jurisdictional AML-compliance, impede the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, the integration of advanced technology and rise in the deployment of the transaction monitoring systems by SME's are expected to create a number of opportunities in the near future.
Based on geography, North America garnered the largest share in 2018, holding nearly two-fifths of the global market. At the same, the market across Asia-Pacific would showcase the fastest CAGR of 17.50% by 2026. The other two regions studied in the report include Europe and LAMEA.
Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 314 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6011
Based on the deployment model, the on-premise segment contributed to nearly three-fifths of the total market revenue in 2018, and is anticipated to dominate by the end of the year 2026. The cloud-based segment, on the other hand, would grow at the fastest CAGR of 17.40% during the forecast period.
Profiling Key Players: ACI Worldwide Inc., BAE Systems, Fair Isaac Corporation, Fiserv Inc., FIS, Nice Ltd., Oracle Corporation, SAS Institute, Software AG, and Thomson Reuters Corporation.
Covid-19 scenario-
• The outbreak of the pandemic led to the adoption of remote working across the world. This, in turn, increased the demand for transaction monitoring software by different organizations, as it efficiently and effectively manages several types of transactions of customers.
• Also, it helps in monitoring high-risk activities in business enterprises, which has been highly beneficial to the remote working culture.
For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6011
Thanks for reading this article; you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.
If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.
Similar Reports -
1. Crypto Asset Management Market
2. Multi-Factor Authentication Market
About Us:
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.
AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, and researchers and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising of 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients’ requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+1 503-894-6022
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn