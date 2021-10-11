Specialty Paper Market Size To Reach USD 36.77 Billion By 2027 Says Reports And Data
Reports And Data
The rapidly evolving packaging mechanisms and substantial growth of the e-commerce and logistics business across the globe are propelling the market growth.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Specialty Paper Market size is estimated to reach USD 36.77 billion from USD 27.24 billion in 2019, delivering a CAGR of 3.8% through 2027. The specialty paper market growth is driven by the immense growth in the e-commerce & logistics business coupled with technological advancements in the packaging mechanisms & equipment.
Growing usage of specialty printing papers, cardstock paper, and specialty tissue papers, along with new and innovative solutions offered by the leading industry players, will boost specialty papers market growth. Moreover, the massive consumption of consumer goods supported by the expansion of the e-commerce & logistics business will further supplement market revenue share through 2027.
Specialty papers are ideal for a wide range of applications ranging from paper currency to coffee filters, insulation paper, carbonless copy paper, décor papers, and others. Increasing product applications in e-commerce activities such as storage, transport, and packaging are offering lucrative scope for industry growth. Apart from high-end packaging items, its application includes printing and decorating invitations.
Key participants in the global specialty chemicals market include:
Michelman Inc, Domtar Corporation, Nippon Paper Group, International Paper, Mondi Plc, Stora Enso, Oji Holdings Corporation, ITC Ltd, WestRock, Fedrigoni, and Asia Pulp & Paper Co. Limited, among others.
For this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Global Specialty Paper Industry based on product type, raw material type, application, and region:
Product Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)
Packaging Paper
Printing Paper
Décor
Release Liner
Kraft
Thermal
Carbonless
Others
Raw Material Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)
Fillers
Binders
Pulp
Coatings
Additives
Others
Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)
Construction
Printing
Industrial
Packaging
Labeling
Medical
Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Further key findings from the report suggest:
Based on product type, the decor paper segment contributed to the largest market share in 2019 in terms of both volume and revenue and is estimated to witness a notable growth rate through 2027 on account of its wide range of applications in paneling, furniture, and flooring surfaces. The décor paper segment will lead the market in the forecast period
The kraft paper segment is anticipated to register the highest growth rate of 4.4% over the analysis period on account of growing product demand for food packaging along with the growth of retail infrastructure in the developing economies.
Based on raw material, the filler segment accounts for 30.3% of the specialty paper market share and is anticipated to generate significant revenue over the forecast period.
In terms of application, the packaging and labeling segment accounted for 25 % of the market in terms of volume and is set to witness notable CAGR through 2027.
The printing & publishing segment is estimated to contribute significantly to the specialty paper market share on account of increasing usage of specialty paper in security papers, currency, postage stamp, and cheque paper.
In the regional landscape, Europe is estimated to witness a CAGR of 2.2%, contributing to the maximum revenue generation by 2027. Europe is the largest exporter of paper in the world. The growing trend of online shopping and the expansion of packaging & product distribution in the region will boost industry growth.
The Asia Pacific region is estimated to exhibit a growth rate of 6% over the forecast period. The robust growth can be attributed to the increasing industrialization and population growth in the region. The expansion of the real estate industry in emerging countries such as India and China is fuelling the demand for specialty papers due to its extensive applications in electrical wiring.
Companies operating in the specialty papers market are focusing on product development and innovation in order to gain a competitive advantage over others. For instance, on October 7th, 2020, Pixelle Specialty Solutions™, a leading manufacturer of specialty papers, leveraged synergies across its specialty mills platform in order to roll out North America’s largest portfolio of release liner papers, presenting 50 different standard products.
