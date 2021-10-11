Retail Automation Market Projected to Garner $23.58 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Research Report by AMR
The rising demand for features such as business optimization & improvement in service quality offered by retail automation is expected to propel the marketPORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR , UNITED STATES, October 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An increase in demand for business process optimization in the retail industry, globalization of e-commerce coupled with the advent of IoT, and rapid increase in purchasing power of consumers, and economic growth in developing regions drive the growth of the global retail automation market.
The global retail automation market is analyzed across type, implementation, end-user, and region. Based on type, the Point-of-Sale (POS) segment accounted for one-third of the total market share in 2018 and is expected to lead the trail by 2026. The camera segment, on the other hand, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 11.7% by the end of 2026.
The global retail automation market was estimated at $11.24 billion in 2018 and is expected to hit $23.58 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 9.6% from 2019 to 2026. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends.
Based on region, North America garnered the highest share in 2018, holding nearly two-fifths of the global market. Simultaneously, the region across Asia-Pacific would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 11.5% by 2026. The other two provinces assessed through the report include LAMEA and Europe.
Based on the implementation, the warehouse segment contributed to more than three-fifths of the total market revenue in 2018, and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period. Simultaneously, the in-store segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 10.5% from 2019 to 2026.
Profiling Key Players: Datalogic S.p.A., Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated, Fiserv, Inc., Fujitsu Limited, Honeywell International Inc., KUKA AG, NCR Corporation, Posiflex Technology Inc., Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions, and Zebra Technologies.
Covid-19 scenario-
• The outbreak of the pandemic led to the shutdown of retail outlets across the globe, during the first phase of the lockdown, thereby affecting the global retail automation market.
• However, with the social distancing measures coming to the fore, there’s been an increase in the demand for automation in the retail sector, which in turn is expected to impact the market positively.
