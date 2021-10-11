Global Dialysis Devices And Equipment Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities 2021-2030

Dialysis Devices And Equipment Market Report

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Dialysis Devices And Equipment Market 2021: Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030’ published by The Business Research Company, the dialysis devices and equipment market is expected to grow from $17.11 billion in 2020 to $21.36 billion in 2025 at a rate of 4.5%. The dialysis devices and equipment market is further expected to reach $25.83 billion in 2020 at a rate of 3.9%. The increase in patient pool due to rising geriatric population globally contributed significantly to the growth of the dialysis devices and equipment market during the historic period.

The dialysis devices and equipment market consist of the sale of dialysis devices and equipment and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture dialysis devices and equipment which are used in the treatment of dialysis patients. The dialysis devices and equipment industry include establishments that manufacture dialysis devices and equipment such as dialyzers and dialysis pumping machines and other instruments used in the dialysis process, including blood pumps, catheters and tubing kits.

Trends In The Global Dialysis Devices And Equipment Market

Peritoneal dialysis devices are increasingly being used by patients due to flexibility and freedom of peritoneal dialysis. The peritoneal dialysis device cleans the blood using the lining of the abdomen. The catheter is placed into part of the abdomen and the catheter helps in filtering blood through the peritoneum, a lining of the abdomen, by absorbing toxins and removes them together with excess water. This dialysis is less complex than hemodialysis treatment and it can be done anywhere -at home, at work or in travel. Moreover, the preference towards home therapies is increasing due to its flexible treatment options, reduction in costs and fear over on-going coronavirus infection. According to the many evidences, COVID-19 causes serious immunity problems in the most severely ill patients. The studies also suggest that COVID-19 infection causes acute kidney injury (AKI). People on dialysis need to visit clinics or hospitals 2-3 times per week, where patients are feared to get infected by a coronavirus. The need to diagnose, treat and monitor patients without human contact has risen, to contain the spread of COVID-19, resulting in increased preference for home dialysis among patients.

Global Dialysis Devices And Equipment Market Segments:

The global dialysis devices and equipment market is further segmented:

By Product: Hemodialysis Devices, Peritoneal Dialysis Devices, Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) Systems, Consumables

By End-User: Hospitals And Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Homecare Settings

By Application: Serum And Blood Treatment, Virus Purification, Drug Binding Studies

By Geography: The global dialysis devices market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the North American dialysis devices and equipment market accounts for the largest share in the global dialysis devices and equipment market.

Dialysis Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides dialysis devices and equipment market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global dialysis devices and equipment market, dialysis devices and equipment market share, dialysis devices and equipment market players, dialysis devices and equipment market segments and geographies, dialysis devices and equipment market's leading competitors' revenues, profiles and market shares.

Read Dialysis Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2021 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Dialysis Devices And Equipment Market Organizations Covered: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co., KGaA, Baxter Internatioanl, Nipro Corporation, B. Braun Medical Inc., Medtronic plc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

