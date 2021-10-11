Thyroid Cancer Drugs Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 20% Through 2025

Thyroid Cancer Drugs Market Report 2021 : COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

The Business Research Company’s Thyroid Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2021 : COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, October 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Thyroid Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the thyroid cancer drugs market is expected to grow from $0.4 billion in 2020 to $0.47 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.5%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $0.98 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 20.2%. Increasing incidences of thyroid cancer, especially in women is driving the thyroid cancer drugs market.

The thyroid cancer drugs market consists of sales of drugs that are used to treat thyroid cancer. The thyroid tissue is made up of follicular cells and parafollicular cells in which cancer develops. The types of thyroid cancer include follicular, papillary, medullary, anaplastic and thyroid lymphoma.

Trends In The Global Thyroid Cancer Drugs Market

Combination drugs are increasingly being used in the treatment of thyroid cancer as they are more effective and help prevent cancer progression. A combination drug includes two or more active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) combined in a single dosage form. These drugs reduce the development of drug resistance and prevent the growth of cancer cells. For instance, the FDA approved the combination of dabrafenib (Tafinlar), a BRAF inhibitor, and trametinib (Mekinist), a MEK inhibitor for the treatment of anaplastic thyroid cancer.

Global Thyroid Cancer Drugs Market Segments:

The global thyroid cancer drugs market is further segmented:

By Drug Type: Ipilimumab, Cabozantinib-S-Malate, Caprelsa (Vandetanib), Doxorubicin Hydrochloride, Lenvatinib Mesylate, Nivolumab, Vandetanib, Others

By End Users: Hospitals, Oncology Clinics, Research Organizations, Others

By Type: Radioiodine Ablation, Thyroid Stimulating Hormone (THS) Suppression, Chemotherapy, Targeted Multikinase Therapy, Others

By Geography: The global thyroid cancer drugs market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Thyroid Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides thyroid cancer drugs global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global thyroid cancer drugs market, thyroid cancer drugs global market share, thyroid cancer drugs global market players, thyroid cancer drugs market segments and geographies, thyroid cancer drugs market's leading competitors' revenues, profiles and market shares.

Read Thyroid Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2021 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Thyroid Cancer Drugs Market Organizations Covered: Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc., Alara Pharmaceutical Corporation, Bristol Myers co., Teva parenteral medicines Inc., Jerome Stevens Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

