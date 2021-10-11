AI And ML Trend In The Diagnostic And Monitoring Ophthalmic Devices And Equipment Market

Diagnostic And Monitoring Ophthalmic Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advanced eye care medical devices equipped with artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) are the new trends in the ophthalmic diagnostic and monitoring equipment market. AI and ML equipped medical devices can not only quickly interpret the eyes of the patient with better accuracy but also recommend a suitable treatment for the patient. Deepmind, a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc. has developed an AI-based system which is capable of analyzing 3D retinal OCT scans for detecting severe diseases like glaucoma, retinopathy, macular degeneration and 50 different types of eye diseases at their early stage.

TBRC’s global diagnostic and monitoring ophthalmic devices and equipment market report is segmented by product type into optical coherence tomographers, ophthalmic ultrasound imaging systems, fundus cameras, ophthalmoscopes, keratometers, specular microscopes, tonometers, slit lamps, retinoscopes, others (dioptometers, optotype projector, perimeters, and biometers, pachymeters, autorefractors/phoropters, corneal topographers, wavefront aberrometers), by end user into hospitals, clinics, diagnostic laboratories, research centers, by application into retinal evaluation, glaucoma detection and monitoring, surgical evaluation, general examination, intraoperative devices, refraction equipment.

The global diagnostic and monitoring ophthalmic devices and equipment market size is expected to grow from $1.13 billion in 2020 to $1.26 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $1.46 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 3.8%.

Major players covered in the global diagnostic and monitoring ophthalmic devices and equipment industry are Carl Zeiss Meditec, Alcon, Bausch + Lomb, Haag-Streit and Topcon Corporation.

Diagnostic And Monitoring Ophthalmic Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2021 - By Product Type (Optical Coherence Tomographers, Ophthalmic Ultrasound Imaging Systems, Fundus Cameras, Ophthalmoscopes, Keratometers, Specular Microscopes, Tonometers, Slit Lamps, Retinoscopes), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Research Centers), By Application (Retinal Evaluation, Glaucoma Detection and Monitoring, Surgical Evaluation, General Examination, Intraoperative Devices, Refraction Equipment), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides diagnostic and monitoring ophthalmic devices and equipment market overview, forecast diagnostic and monitoring ophthalmic devices and equipment market size and growth for the whole market, diagnostic and monitoring ophthalmic devices and equipment market segments, and geographies, diagnostic and monitoring ophthalmic devices and equipment market trends, diagnostic and monitoring ophthalmic devices and equipment market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

