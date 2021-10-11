How Are Injectable Drug Delivery Market Players Working To Provide Convenience To Customers?

Injectable Drug Delivery Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Companies in the injectable drug delivery devices are increasingly focusing on the manufacturing of auto injectors. Auto injectors are fully automated, highly customized and reusable injectors that can be used by a patient to perform hundreds of injections. Patients can control the speed of dose delivery to help minimize pain or discomfort during an injection. These devices have the ability to adjust the speed and depth of the automatic injection. For instance, LISA, a reusable auto-injector manufactured by Unilife corporation comes with an array of highly customizable features including Bluetooth LE connectivity, Wi-Fi or 3G connectivity and pre-injection drug warming for target therapies. The injectable drug delivery market is expected to show significant growth in the coming years, due to various technological advancements and new product launches in order to improve the convenience and ease of administration of parenteral therapeutics.

Major players covered in the global injectable drug delivery market are Becton, Dickinson and Company, Gerresheimer AG, Eli Lilly and Company, Pfizer Inc, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Schott AG, Baxter International, Owen Mumford, Mylan N.V., Sanofi, Antares Pharma, Bespak, Ypsomed, Unilife Corporation, Genentech Inc., Alkermes Plc.

The global injectable drug delivery market size is expected to grow from $15.38 billion in 2020 to $17.13 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The injectable drug delivery market is expected to reach $25.79 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 10.8%.

TBRC’s injectable drug delivery devices market report is segmented by type into conventional injectable, pre-filled syringes, auto-injectors, pen-injectors, by application into autoimmune diseases, hormonal disorders, oncology, orphan diseases, pain management, respiratory therapy, others, by end user into hospitals and clinics, home healthcare settings, pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies, research laboratories, others.

TBRC's injectable drug delivery devices market report is segmented by type into conventional injectable, pre-filled syringes, auto-injectors, pen-injectors, by application into autoimmune diseases, hormonal disorders, oncology, orphan diseases, pain management, respiratory therapy, others, by end user into hospitals and clinics, home healthcare settings, pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies, research laboratories, others.

