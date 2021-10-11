Pharmaceutical Contract Packaging Market 2021-26, Global Size, Share, Trends and Research Report
SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the latest report by IMARC Group, the global pharmaceutical contract packaging market size reached US$ 17 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the market expects to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026.
Global Pharmaceutical Labeling Market
In order to provide an optimum pharmacological effect to the patients, drugs require to be safely packed after production. To ensure this, pharmaceutical companies outsource secondary operations such as pharmaceutical labeling and packaging of drugs to contract firms.
Pharmaceutical contract packaging is more profitable, flexible and assists in keeping up with the changing times. Contract packaging firms also provide secondary services like assembling, secondary packaging, and labelling of vials, pre-filled syringes and auto-injectors.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Market Trends:
The implementation of strict rules and regulations by the governing agencies regarding the packaging of drugs has been the major growth-inducing factor for the market. Moreover, as opposed to drug manufacturers, pharmaceutical contract packaging vendors can undertake different types of packaging projects and can easily sort issues which arise from the complex packaging requirements.
Further, these vendors are investing in research and development activities to improve the quality of their offerings. Apart from this, as these companies have a global presence, it helps the pharmaceutical companies in creating a fluid channel for the distribution of medicines and medical equipment across various regions. Additionally, the growing employment of smart packaging solutions, such as smart labels, is expected to create a positive outlook for the market.
Insights on Market Segmentation:
Market Breakup by Industry
1. Small Molecule
2. Biopharmaceutical
3. Vaccine
Market Breakup by Type
1. Sterile
2. Non-Sterile
Market Breakup by Packaging
1. Plastic Bottles
2. Caps and Closures
3. Blister Packs
4. Prefilled Syringes
5. Parenteral Vials and Ampoules
Market Breakup by Region
1. United States
2. Europe
3. China
4. India
5. Others
