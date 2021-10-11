Edible Packaging Market Analysis 2021: Global Industry Overview, Size, Trends, Growth and Forecast Till 2026
According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Edible Packaging Market Analysis: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026",the global edible packaging market exhibited XX growth during 2015-2020 and expects the market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.
Edible packaging is made from natural, plant-based, and biodegradable materials. Unlike its plastic-based counterparts, this can be consumed without unpacking and throwing away the package. Edible packagings are mainly used to prevent food contamination caused by oxygen, solute, moisture, etc. They also inhibit microbial growth or unwanted chemical reactions, eliminate waste, enhance food quality, extend the shelf life of a product, etc. As a result, edible packaging is widely utilized by various end-user industries, including pharmaceuticals and food and beverages.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Market Trends:
Numerous conventional packaging materials produce high amount of solid waste that adversely affects the environment and human health. As a result, several packaging companies are replacing them with edible packaging solutions made from probiotics, milk proteins, vitamins, etc., which act as an oxygen barrier to food. This, in turn, is primarily driving the edible packaging market. Furthermore, due to rising environmental concerns, various governing agencies across the globe are implementing stringent regulations to minimize waste generation. Besides this, numerous plasticizers and functional additives, such as antimicrobial agents, pigments, chemical preservatives, etc., are also being used in edible packaging to enhance the film’s protective properties. Moreover, the growing adoption of processed food products that need longer shelf life is further escalating the demand. Additionally, the increasing focus on utilizing nanotechnological solutions, such as nanoencapsulation and multifaceted systems, to improve the nutritional value of the food is also anticipated to catalyze the edible packaging market over the forecasted period.
Global Edible Packaging Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Competitive Landscape Key Player:
Devro plc, Glanbia plc, Ingredion Incorporated, JRF Technology LLC, MonoSol LLC (Kuraray Co. Ltd.), Nagase & Co. Ltd., Notpla Limited, Safetraces Inc., Tate & Lyle Plc and TIPA Corp Ltd.
The report has segmented the market on the basis on material type, source and end user.
Breakup by Material Type:
Lipids
Polysaccharides
Proteins
Surfactants
Others
Breakup by Source:
Plant
Animal
Breakup by End User:
Food and Beverages
Pharmaceuticals
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America: (United States, Canada)
Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021- 2026)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
