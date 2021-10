COD Market Report, Size, Price Trends, Sales Revenue, Demand, Share and Forecast 2021 to 2026

COD Market

The global cod market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to IMARC Group latest report titled” COD Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market is currently witnessing strong growth. The global COD fish Market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years. COD fish, also known as COD, is a dark-spotted fish belonging to the Gadidae family. Some of its common variants include Pacific COD fish, Atlantic COD fish, Greenland COD fish, etc. COD is a rich source of essential nutrients, such as phosphorus, vitamin A, vitamin B-12, vitamin D, vitamin E, protein, niacin, omega-3 fatty acids, etc. Owing to this, it aids in lowering blood cholesterol, controlling blood pressure, boosting immunity, reducing the risks of cardiovascular ailments, improving brain functions, etc.Get a sample copy of this Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/cod-market/requestsample As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.Market Trends:The growing awareness regarding the importance of maintaining proper health and wellness is propelling the demand for COD liver oil, which is primarily driving the COD market. Moreover, the shifting consumer preferences from high-calorie food items towards protein-rich diets are further catalyzing the market growth. In line with this, the escalating prevalence of several lifestyle diseases, including hypertension, arthritis, obesity, etc., is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Additionally, the hectic work schedules and sedentary lifestyles of individuals are increasing the demand for processed, canned, and chilled COD fish variants, owing to their prolonged shelf life and easy storage benefits. This, in turn, is augmenting the global market. Apart from this, the rising utilization of COD liver oil in the pharmaceutical industry, on account of the presence of numerous bioactive ingredients, such as Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA) and Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA), is expected to bolster the COD market in the coming years.View Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/cod-market Competitive Landscape with Key players:The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.Aalesundfish ASAlliance Seafood ASANDREAS BJØRGE SEAFOOD ASArctic Catch ASIceland Seafood International hfLerøy Seafood Group ASANorebo Holding JSCNorges Sjømatråd ASNorsk Sjømat AS.COD Market Segmentation:Our report has categorized the market based on region, species, source, product type and distribution channel.Breakup by Species:Atlantic Cod FishPacific Cod FishGreenland Cod FishOthersBreakup by Source:FarmedWild CaptureBreakup by Product Type:FreshCannedFrozenOthersBreakup by Distribution Channel:InstitutionalRetailDirect SalesSupermarkets and HypermarketsOnline StoresOthersBreakup by Region:North America (United States, Canada)Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)Key highlights of the report:Market Performance (2015-2020)Market Outlook (2021-2026)Porter’s Five Forces AnalysisMarket Drivers and Success FactorsSWOT AnalysisValue ChainComprehensive Mapping of the Competitive LandscapeWe are updating our reports, If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Competitive landscape, etc. Click request free sample report, the report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours after the payment confirmation.About UsIMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Contact US:IMARC Group30 N Gould St Ste RSheridan, WY 82801 USA - WyomingEmail: Sales@imarcgroup.comTel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800Related Reports of IMARC Group:Financial Analytics Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/financial-analytics-market Machine Condition Monitoring Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/machine-condition-monitoring-market Enhanced Oil Recovery Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/enhanced-oil-recovery-market Frozen Pizza Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/frozen-pizza-market Industrial Enzymes Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/industrial-enzymes-market Adhesives and Sealants Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/adhesives-sealants-market Regenerative Medicine Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/regenerative-medicine-market Voice and Speech Recognition Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/voice-speech-recognition-market Meat Substitutes Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/meat-substitutes-market Airsoft Guns Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/airsoft-guns-market