COD Market Report, Size, Price Trends, Sales Revenue, Demand, Share and Forecast 2021 to 2026
The global cod market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026.SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group latest report titled” COD Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market is currently witnessing strong growth. The global COD fish Market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years. COD fish, also known as COD, is a dark-spotted fish belonging to the Gadidae family. Some of its common variants include Pacific COD fish, Atlantic COD fish, Greenland COD fish, etc. COD is a rich source of essential nutrients, such as phosphorus, vitamin A, vitamin B-12, vitamin D, vitamin E, protein, niacin, omega-3 fatty acids, etc. Owing to this, it aids in lowering blood cholesterol, controlling blood pressure, boosting immunity, reducing the risks of cardiovascular ailments, improving brain functions, etc.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Market Trends:
The growing awareness regarding the importance of maintaining proper health and wellness is propelling the demand for COD liver oil, which is primarily driving the COD market. Moreover, the shifting consumer preferences from high-calorie food items towards protein-rich diets are further catalyzing the market growth. In line with this, the escalating prevalence of several lifestyle diseases, including hypertension, arthritis, obesity, etc., is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Additionally, the hectic work schedules and sedentary lifestyles of individuals are increasing the demand for processed, canned, and chilled COD fish variants, owing to their prolonged shelf life and easy storage benefits. This, in turn, is augmenting the global market. Apart from this, the rising utilization of COD liver oil in the pharmaceutical industry, on account of the presence of numerous bioactive ingredients, such as Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA) and Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA), is expected to bolster the COD market in the coming years.
Competitive Landscape with Key players:
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.
Aalesundfish AS
Alliance Seafood AS
ANDREAS BJØRGE SEAFOOD AS
Arctic Catch AS
Iceland Seafood International hf
Lerøy Seafood Group ASA
Norebo Holding JSC
Norges Sjømatråd AS
Norsk Sjømat AS.
COD Market Segmentation:
Our report has categorized the market based on region, species, source, product type and distribution channel.
Breakup by Species:
Atlantic Cod Fish
Pacific Cod Fish
Greenland Cod Fish
Others
Breakup by Source:
Farmed
Wild Capture
Breakup by Product Type:
Fresh
Canned
Frozen
Others
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
Institutional
Retail
Direct Sales
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Online Stores
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America (United States, Canada)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
