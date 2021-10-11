Outdoor Living Structure Demand Continues to Rise as More Embrace Outdoor Living
EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market of outdoor living structures is expected to reach $2.9 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.1%. There is a growing trend of utilizing garden areas and backyards to extend building structures into dining areas, grill areas and relaxation spaces.
“As a specialty contractor company, we’ve seen sales volumes increase and shatter our previous sales records,” Juan Cohen, founder of Alumicenter, stated. He continues: “The stay-at-home restrictions which governments imposed across several counties during the COVID-19 outbreak are expected to create new opportunities for the market to grow and flourish. The market is completely consumer-driven.”
Alumicenter Inc. is a specialty contractor company committed to providing high-quality workmanship in outdoor patio covers and related products and services. “We succeed at this because of our expertise, quality product selection and our passion for staying current with innovation in our industry,” Juan Cohen said.
A survey published by the National Kitchen & Bath Association (NKBA) for the 2020-2021 period indicated that interest has grown significantly in the adoption of outdoor living spaces. In fact, the survey indicates a 65% growth in interest in the U.S. when it comes to outdoor living projects. Furthermore, the demand for outdoor kitchen setups is expected to remain high, followed by patios, decks, screened porches and three season rooms.
The Outdoor Living Structure Market Report highlights some interesting trends. The growth of the pavilions and gazebo market segment is expected to be the fastest at a CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period. Furthermore, there is an increasing trend among consumers to adopt the concept of “outdoor living”, with North America dominating the market with a revenue share of 43.4% during 2020, as per the report. The report also highlights an increasing adoption rate of app-based AI solutions, where customers can update their preferences regarding the design of structures, materials and colors to be used.
FLORIDA BUILDING CODE
The 7th Edition Florida Building Code came into effect on the 1st of January this year. The code has seen substantial updates from the previous editions, making it much stricter. Florida is known to have the toughest building code in the country and it constantly evolves to afford residents better protection against winds, flooding and debris. Made to adhere to Florida’s strict building code, Alumicenter products are touted as a top choice among Florida homeowners. Here’s what one reviewer from Miami had to say: “They are true to their word. They are responsible, they are prompt, respectful and the work performed is awesome, top notch. I loved their work. It is amazing. The price was right, they were on top of things, everything passed through Dade county permits with no issues.”
ABOUT ALUMICENTER
Alumicenter Inc. is based in South Florida, providing quality aluminum patio covers to the residents of Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach County. As a specialty contractor company, Alumicenter manufactures and installs residential patio covers and screen patio enclosures. Operating since 2004, founder Juan Cohen notes that: “ During this time, we have had the opportunity to build many projects and create long-lasting relationships with our customers. Since we have opened our doors, our commitment has been to provide all our customers the best options available in regards to design, budget and construction. Because this principal has been the core of our business, we have been successful in building and keeping our customer base.” He continues: “Sales goals have increased in the past two years and the demand has been greater with the shortage of aluminum due to the pandemic.”
The DIY patio kits sport modern designs with intuitive, easy installation. One of the most noteworthy features of these kits are the insulated planets. Juan Cohen explains: “The panels are constructed of a high-density polystyrene core, which gives the panels incredible strength. The standard thickness of panel insulation for most projects is the 3” roof panel, but we have 4” and 6” available, depending on the nature of the project.”
The insulated roof system can be installed onto any new or existing structure and can be designed to complement the homeowner’s current roof design for a seamless, modern look.
