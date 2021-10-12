Aimesoft JSC named as one of Top 10 AI companies in Vietnam
Aimesoft Joint Stock Company, the engineering arm of Aimesoft Inc., today named as one of the Top 10 Vietnam AIoT companies 2021SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA , USA, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hanoi, Vietnam -- Aimesoft Joint Stock Company, the engineering arm of Aimesoft Inc., today announced it has been included in the list of Top 10 Vietnam AIoT companies 2021, as selected by the Vietnam Software and IT Services Association, VINASA.
Top 10 Vietnam AIoT Companies 2021 is a category in the Top 10 Vietnam ICT Companies 2021 program, previously known as "Vietnam's 50+10 Leading IT Companies". Held by Vietnam Software and IT Services Association (VINASA) since 2014, the program has evaluated and recognized leading reputable and outstanding AI/IoT/ICT companies in Vietnam. It introduces and connects selected companies with domestic and international partners and it has been regarded with high appreciation from governmental agencies, businesses, organizations, and partners worldwide.
“With many years of experience in Multimodal AI research and development by a talented AI engineer team, Aimesoft has created a wide range of novel Multimodal AI real-world applications. The virtual human product line of the company, which includes virtual receptionist software, virtual presenter, virtual hotel clerk, etc. has been deployed globally. These products are proven to bring great benefits to businesses, organizations, and individuals in Japan, Vietnam, and other countries. That is the reason why our committee selected Aimesoft as one of the Top 10 AIoT companies in Vietnam in 2021.”, said Ms. Nguyen Thi Thu Giang, Vice Chairwoman and Secretary General of VINASA.
Aimesoft Inc. is a global leader in Multimodal AI products and solutions. Last month, it unveiled AimeTalk, a virtual slide presentation software tool, to the global market. The product is a “virtual presenter” that can automatically perform slideshows instead of the actual speakers in conferences, meetings, or seminars. Prior to this, Aimesoft released AimeReception, a virtual receptionist software package that can automate various tasks in front desks.
Vietnam Software and IT Services Association (VINASA) was established in 2002. It is a national association, operating on a non-governmental and not-for-profit basis to promote the development of the Vietnamese software industry. VINASA currently comprises more than 400 company members, most of whom are leading Vietnam's software firms. VINASA member companies employ about 65% of the total number of professional programmers and account for about 75% of software production in Vietnam. VINASA organizes various software contests, ICT awards, rankings, and conferences nationwide. For more information about the VINASA Top 10 Vietnam ICT Companies 2021 program, visit this page
http://top10ict.com/en/conference-introduction/
About Aimesoft
Aimesoft is an AI product and solution company based in San Jose, California. Defining its vision to become a global leader in AI products and solutions, Aimesoft focuses on Multimodal Artificial Intelligence, a new AI paradigm that combines multiple input sources (text, voice, image, numerical data, etc) to achieve high performance. The main product of the company is the Multimodal AI software ecosystem Aimenicorn, with various software packages such as AimeReception (virtual receptionist), AimeTalk (virtual presenter), AimeHotel (virtual hotel clerk). Aimesoft has deployed more than 100 applications of Multimodal AI to the global market. Learn more at https://www.aimesoft.com
