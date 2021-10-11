Growth Driven by Investment in Cold Chain Equipment, Storage and Transport Coupled with Significant Demand for Milk: Ken Research

The report concludes with future market projections on the basis of revenue and sales volume, by product type and distribution channel and success case studies highlighting opportunities and cautions for both existing as well as new players.

Key Findings

The manufacturers intend to use small packaging, notably for the single-serving, due to the rising popularity of the dairy products among households. Indonesians consumers prefer single size products as they can be consumed on the go.

Investment opportunities lie in scaling up production, introducing modern technology and improving farming methods. Greater capacity in cold storage and transportation is also needed to transport dairy products across the archipelago.

Collaboration with the local Indonesia dairy cooperatives that have already established sourcing and distribution networks will prove to be a convenient way for foreign companies to enter the market and get access to farmers.

Efficiency in Manufacturing and Procurement to provide a Competitive Advantage: Domestic demand for fresh milk and its by-products (such as butter, cheese and cream) has not always been fully met in Indonesia by local companies. As a result, numerous international players such as Nestle and Royal Friesland entered the market. Increased awareness of quality products and flavor variants, higher personal disposable incomes and adoption of a healthy lifestyle has forced manufacturers and retailers to intensify their efforts to improve accessibility towards natural, organic healthy friendly dairy based products in future thus, believing it to be more nutritious and lower levels of fat.

Growth in Dairy Derivatives over Long Term Supported by Population Growth and Consumer Shift towards Modern Retail Channels: According to the Inside Story News Article, Indonesia's per capita milk consumption was evaluated at 11.7 liters per annum during 2018 (which is quite compared to other Southeast Asian countries such as the Philippines and Vietnam) and it is anticipated to grow in the near future. Along with rising internet penetration in the country, dairy food manufacturers have been adopting to sell their products on several online portals. In order to further diversify the demand, international standard players over the long term are planning to improve production and distribution standards by respective investment and tie-ups in transport and cold chain infrastructure within Indonesia.

Dairy products such as Milk powder, cheese, butter and coffee whiteners are 80-85% imported in Indonesia from major countries and a small portion of 15-20% is produced domestically. Most of the raw materials were imported from Netherlands, Philippines, Germany, China and other neighboring Countries. The market is greatly affected by the trade halts from China due to pandemic situation caused in the year 2020. Due to Corona Virus infection, dairy consumption pattern changed to a great extent. All the major players shifted their product distribution either through internet retailing or via home delivery. All sectors except the ice cream market have been showcasing a major depression in their growth curve.

The report titled "Indonesia Dairy Food Market Outlook to 2025 – Rise in Demand and Use of New Distribution Channels to Drive Market" by Ken Research suggested that Indonesia Dairy Food Market is further expected to grow in future majorly due to changing Urban Lifestyle of the Indonesia and alteration in the preferences of the purchasing platform. Indonesia dairy food market is expected to register a positive six year CAGR of 6.1% and 3.7% in terms of revenue and sales volume respectively during the forecast period 2019P-2025F.

