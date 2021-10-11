Submit Release
Meeting Notice: Maryland Agricultural Commission Fall Tour Scheduled for Oct. 12

ANNAPOLIS, MD – The Maryland Agricultural Commission will hold its fall tour in Kent County and Queen Anne’s County on Tuesday, Oct. 12 at 8 a.m. The agenda for the tour is as follows:

8 a.m. | Tour Chestnut Manor Farm (Centreville, MD)

9:45 a.m. | Tour Fair Hill Farm (Chestertown, MD)

11:10 a.m. | Tour Crow Vineyard (Kennedyville, MD)

1 p.m. | Lunch at Sudlersville Park and Tour Sudlersville Meat Locker (Sudlersville, MD)

3 p.m. | Tour Black Dog Farms (Queen Anne, MD)

For more information, please contact Jessica O’Sullivan at jessica.osullivan@maryland.gov or (410) 841-5882.

