Glamping Market Size, Trends, Statistics, Demand, Growth, Report and Forecast 2021 to 2026
The global glamping market to exhibit moderate growth during the forecast period 2021 to 2026.SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group latest report titled” Glamping Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market is currently witnessing strong growth. The global Glamping Market size to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years. Glamping stands for comfortable camping with luxury-style amenities and facilities, such as beds, Wi-fi, spas, bars, bathrooms, electricity, housekeeping services, etc. Its accommodation takes advantage of the surrounding elements, thereby creating an eco-friendly space. Presently, organizations in the tourism sector are constantly looking for innovative and creative accommodations that help mitigate the impact of seasonality on business performance and remain competitive.
Market Trends:
The expanding outdoor tourism and inflating income levels of individuals are primarily driving the glamping market. Furthermore, shifting preferences of small companies towards glamping that offers both economic benefits and minimizes environmental pressure on destinations are also propelling the market growth. They are offering various customized services, such as wellness treatments at campsites to attract a broader consumer base. Besides this, the emerging trend of transformational tourism is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Additionally, several key manufacturers are developing modern-style yurts with premium amenities and exotic features, which is further augmenting the market growth. In addition to this, numerous government bodies are focusing on upgrading tourism-related infrastructure and offering incentives, including reduced visa fees. This, in turn, is projected to cater to the growth of the glamping market in the coming years.
Competitive Landscape with Key players:
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.
BIGHEAD glamping tents
Collective Hotels & Retreats Inc.
Eco Retreats Ltd
Getaway House Inc.
GlamXperience
Glitzcamp Glamping Tent (Shelter Tent Manufacturing Co. Ltd)
Nightfall Camp Pty Ltd.
Paperbark Camp
Tanja Lagoon Camp
Teapot Lane Glamping
Tentrr Inc.
Under Canvas Inc
Glamping Market Segmentation:
Our report has categorized the market based on region, type, age group and size.
Breakup by Type:
Cabins and Pods
Tents
Yurts
Treehouses
Others
Breakup by Age Group:
18-32 years
33-50 years
51-65 years
Above 65 years
Breakup by Size:
4-Person
2-Person
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America (United States, Canada)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
