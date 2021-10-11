“The Taifa Trilogy,” Nkech Taifa's Three Africentric Children's Classics are Back in Print

About

Pam Perry is an award-winning communications professional. She has been called by Publishers Weekly a “PR Guru” and featured in many major publications, and on more than 100 radio and TV programs. She also has a 20-year career expertise in marketing, public relations and journalism in Detroit. She is the publisher of SPEAKERS MAGAZINE. After working with Pam, her clients have been featured on CNN, TBN, The Word Network, Radio One, Oprah Magazine, Tom Joyner Morning Show, Essence, Ebony, Black Enterprise, PBS – and many other major media outlets. Her clients have been offered major publishing contracts, and have created successful full-time careers as “authorpreneurs” earning six-figures. Known as the master of connecting the right people, for the right project, at the right time – Pam Perry works hard to help her clients brand (and get paid) like a superstar. For more information, visit www.pamperrypr.com.

PamPerryPR.com