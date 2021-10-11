Modular Chillers Market Worth $3,698.0 Million by 2027 | Key Drivers, Restraints & Opportunity

A rise in construction activities and government spending on infrastructural construction activities globally is anticipated to boost the market growth.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An increase demand for compact, energy efficient, and small heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems to control room atmosphere is anticipated to stimulate the growth of the modular chiller industry. In addition, increase in construction spending in emerging countries such as India, China, Brazil, and others is anticipated to fuel the growth of the modular chiller market. For instance, India government planned to spend $1.4 trillion on infrastructure development from year 2020 to 2025. In addition, modular chillers are best suitable for food & beverages, automotive, die casting, plastics, and others.

The global modular chiller market size was $2.7 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $3.7 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.2% from 2020 to 2027.

Request for (205 Pages) brochure @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/9787

An increase in demand for modular chillers globally owing to growing construction activities is expected to lead to the growth of the modular chiller market. A rise in tourism sector globally has led to increase in demand for commercial buildings such as hotels and public buildings. This in turn is estimated to fuel the growth of the modular chiller market. For instance, tourism industry in Japan is expected to grow by over 10% from 2020 to 2030.

Key Market Players

Johnson Controls International Inc
Raytheon Technologies (Carrier Corporation)
Ingersoll-Rand Plc (Trane Technologies Plc)
Daikin Industries Ltd (McQuay Air-Conditioning Ltd)
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
LG Electronics
Midea Group Co. Ltd
Gree Electric Appliances Inc of Zhuhai
Frigel Firenze S.p.A.
Multistack LLC.

Request for Custom Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/9787

Key Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Air Cooled Modular Chiller
Water Cooled Modular Chiller

By Capacity

Below 300 Tons
More than 300 Tons

By Application

Residential
Commercial
Industrial

By Region

North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
LAMEA

Purchase Enquiry @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/9787

David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+1 503-894-6022
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Modular Chillers Market Worth $3,698.0 Million by 2027 | Key Drivers, Restraints & Opportunity

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+1 503-894-6022
Company/Organization
Allied Analytics LLP
102, A-3, E-Space IT Park, Wadgaon Sheri
Pune, 411014
India
+91 77559 33377
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
Aerospace Adhesives Market End User [(Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Maintenance Repair and Operations2026
Aircraft Waste Tank Market Type of Aircraft (Body Aircraft, General Aviation Aircraft, and Narrow Body Aircraft) 2026
Modular Chillers Market Worth $3,698.0 Million by 2027 | Key Drivers, Restraints & Opportunity
View All Stories From This Author