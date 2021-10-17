DaiVat announces Initial DeFi Offering worth $1,080,000

An innovative, user-friendly, Entertainment token to give every person in the world an equal chance to manage and improve their financial security

DaiVat (BNB:DAVT)

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DaiVat Token, a new decentralized smart contract-based cryptocurrency, will have its Initial DeFi Offering (IDO) from October 17th to November 21st. The IDO will be hosted on the DodoBsc platform in partnership with Coinmarketcap, a price-tracking app for cryptocurrencies.

Thirty-six million DAVT tokens will be on sale at a fixed price of $0.03 per DAVT token. Those interested in making purchases can do so using Binance USD (BUSD).

Some cryptocurrencies have attained a significant level of liquidity, making them less likely to have price fluctuations. The DaiVat IDO will help raise funds for liquidity where all earnings made from the token sales will be put in the DaiVat Liquidity pool.

Another objective of the IDO is to raise $1 million to help with marketing and advertising strategies for their upcoming app partnerships. In February 2021, DaiVat will partner with dating and social media startups. They will implement the DaiVat token on the platforms to pay for subscriptions or in-app purchases. DaiVat is unable to disclose the name of the apps or social media sites at this time.

The spokesperson for DaiVat said, “It will increase the efficiency and availability of cryptocurrency to everyone. DaiVat token will create an advanced economic infrastructure consisting of wallet and exchange integration in its system. The token will impact our lives in many ways, from entertainment to shopping.”

DaiVat Token allows for much transparency where an audit trail becomes available every time a token exchange is recorded on the Binance Blockchain. This improves security and reduces the risk of fraud. Another reason why people are drawn to DaiVat is that it carries significantly low transaction fees, is easy to use, and is multi-blockchain compliant.

Persons entering the IDO will not be required to enter KYC information. To learn more about DaiVat’s IDO, please visit Medium.