Medical Injection Molding Machines Market Worth $1,128.9 Million by 2030

The global medical injection molding machines market size was valued at $685.9 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $1,128.9 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Plastic goods are made from high-grade raw materials, ensuring that they are of the highest possible quality. The injection molding method for plastic items entails heating the polymer until it becomes liquid, subsequently forcing it into the mold using pressure.

Asia-Pacific serves as a potential market for medical injection molding machines, owing to exponentially growing population and the development of new technologies and goods. However, fluctuation in foreign currencies influence profit margins, which is likely acts as a key challenge for industry participants.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

However, due to a lockdown imposed in the countries such as China, the U.S., and India due to the outbreak of COVID-19, numerous manufacturers in the medical Injection molding machines market had to halt their business production. This disruption directly impacted the sales of injection molding machines. However, the introduction of coronavirus vaccines will lead to the reopening of the production facilities injection.

Key Market Players

ARBURG GmbH
BOLE Machinery
China National Chemical Corporation Ltd.
ENGEL
Haitian International Holding Limited
Husky Injection Molding Systems Ltd
Hillenbrand Inc.
Shibaura Machine Co. Ltd.
Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd.
The Japan Steel Works, Ltd.

Key Market Segmentation

By Material
Polypropylene
Polyethylene
Thermoplastic Elastomer
Cyclic Olefin Copolymer
Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene
Others

By Application
Surgery
Pharma
Diagnostics
Medical Equipment
Healthcare
Cosmetics

By Machine Type
Standard Injection Molding Machine
Multi-component Injection Molding Machine
LSR Injection Molding Machine

By Mode Of Operation
All-electric
Hybrid
Hydraulic

By Clamping Force
Less than 200 Tons Force
200 to 500 Tons Force
More than 500 Tons Force

By Region
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
LAMEA