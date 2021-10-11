Derby Barracks / 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault / Multiple other Offenses

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A503500

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Handy

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: (802)334-8881

DATE/TIME: 10/09/2021 @ approximately 1940 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Main Street, Derby, VT

VIOLATION:

1. 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

2. Recklessly Endangering Another Person

3. Interference with Access to Emergency Services

ACCUSED: Roger Morse

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, The Vermont State Police received report of a family fight that occurred earlier in the day at a residence located on Main Street in the Town of Derby, VT. Investigation revealed Morse to have cause bodily injury to a family member. Morse was also armed with a deadly weapon and threatened to use the deadly weapon against the family member. It also became known that Morse prevented the family member from seeking emergency assistance through another family member by taking the family member’s cell phone. Attempts to locate Morse the evening of the incident were unsuccessful. Morse was located on the following day and taken into custody for the above listed offenses. Morse was transported to the Vermont State Police – Derby Barracks for processing. Morse was subsequently lodged at Northeastern Correctional Facility with a citation.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/11/2021 @ 1230 hours

COURT: Orleans

LODGED - LOCATION: Northeastern Correctional Facility

BAIL: Held without bail

MUG SHOT: IMAGE INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.