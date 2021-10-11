Derby Barracks / 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault / Multiple other Offenses
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A503500
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Handy
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: (802)334-8881
DATE/TIME: 10/09/2021 @ approximately 1940 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Main Street, Derby, VT
VIOLATION:
1. 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
2. Recklessly Endangering Another Person
3. Interference with Access to Emergency Services
ACCUSED: Roger Morse
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, The Vermont State Police received report of a family fight that occurred earlier in the day at a residence located on Main Street in the Town of Derby, VT. Investigation revealed Morse to have cause bodily injury to a family member. Morse was also armed with a deadly weapon and threatened to use the deadly weapon against the family member. It also became known that Morse prevented the family member from seeking emergency assistance through another family member by taking the family member’s cell phone. Attempts to locate Morse the evening of the incident were unsuccessful. Morse was located on the following day and taken into custody for the above listed offenses. Morse was transported to the Vermont State Police – Derby Barracks for processing. Morse was subsequently lodged at Northeastern Correctional Facility with a citation.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/11/2021 @ 1230 hours
COURT: Orleans
LODGED - LOCATION: Northeastern Correctional Facility
BAIL: Held without bail
MUG SHOT: IMAGE INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.