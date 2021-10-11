Arrest Made in a Homicide: 2200 Block of Savannah Terrace, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in reference to a homicide that occurred on Saturday, September 18, 2021, in the 2200 block of Savannah Terrace, Southeast.

At approximately 11:36 pm, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located an adult male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and found the victim displayed no signs consistent with life. The victim remained on scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. A second adult male was located at a local hospital suffering from gunshot wounds. Despite all life-saving efforts, the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

The decedents have been identified as 31 year-old Michael Pate and 28 year-old Djuan Proctor, both of Northeast, DC.

On Friday, October 8, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 28 year-old Marquis Bullocks of Northeast, DC was arrested and charged with two counts of First Degree Murder While Armed.

###