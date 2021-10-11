Submit Release
Final update on Hawaii Island state transportation facilities after Oct. 10 earthquake

HILO – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) reports the following as a final update on its Hawaiʻi Island facilities following the 6.1 magnitude earthquake off the Kau Coast.

 

AIRPORTS

Runways and taxiways at all Hawaiʻi Island airports (KOA, MUE, UPP, and ITO) have been inspected. No damage noted and all flights are operating as scheduled.

 

HARBORS

No damage to commercial harbors in Hilo and Kawaihae.

 

HIGHWAYS

Hakalau, Kolekole, and Nanue Bridges have been inspected. No damage noted.

 

Road or bridge concerns may be reported to (808) 933-8866 or [email protected]

 

