Oct. 10, 2021 -- Owning a home is considered a significant achievement for people worldwide. It gives them somewhere they can go with their family to rest, eat, and relax and provides a sense of empowerment for many, especially first-time homeowners. However, owning a home is not so easy for everyone. Many people are forced to avoid homeownership as a result of the high cost of housing. While many people opt to take out mortgages, some find it hard to get approved for mortgages.



Lanre Mullins Abudu is giving homeowners the chance to secure their dream home through modular houses

In the UK, many people want to secure affordable housing to combat the issues caused by having to rent. People who are renting are paying more than the typical mortgage costs. Plus, the money they could use to attain their own house is being used monthly on rent. One UK company, Magnum Opus Homes, will offer people the chance to achieve budget-friendly housing by providing modular homes to several groups of people. Formed by Lanre Mullins Abudu, a London-based modular homes developer, Magnum Opus Homes will offer prefabricated homes to all so they can have their shot at modern homeownership.

Why Modular Housing is a good choice

Modular homes have been overlooked by people over the years who have labeled them as being poor-quality housing, but there are myriad benefits to having a modular home compared to traditional homes.

More affordable

For persons who feel stuck renting because the cost of a traditional house is too steep, a modular house is the best way to get the keys to their own home. Modular houses cost a significant percent less than traditional homes.

Less time-consuming

Constructing a regular house can take several months to over a year. However, with modular housing, people will need to wait approximately six weeks until their homes are set up and ready to accommodate them.

More environmentally friendly

Traditional houses, when being constructed, typically require several raw materials that leave debris that can pollute the environment. On the other hand, modular homes are built in factories where waste can be easily controlled and eliminated.

Unique home solution

Modular homes or prefabricated homes are mass-produced houses often made on a factory line before they are brought to the site to be further put together. But don't let the term massed-produced mislead you. Modular homes can be unique and just as special to the owner. Lanre Mullins Abudu explains that homeowners can reach out to Magnum Opus homes and describe how they want their houses to be built, which means with modular homes, the "dream house" is very much still attainable.

Should you invest in modular homes?

For those still pondering if they should invest in modular housing? You should know that they make pretty good investment assets. They can last as long as traditional houses and can even appreciate over time in value.

While many people feel they have been priced out of the home buying market, Magnum Opus Homes modular houses will give them the chance to attain the home of their dreams without breaking the bank.

