Coast 2 Coast LIVE Brings the 13th Annual Music Conference to Miami Nov 13th-15th

Coast 2 Coast Music Conference 2021 Flyer Coast 2 Coast Music Conference 2021 Panelists Coast 2 Coast Music Conference Miami 2021 Flyer

The largest artist showcase in the world, Coast 2 Coast LIVE is putting on their annual Coast 2 Coast Music Conference at Little Haiti Cultural Center in Miami

We have been doing this Coast 2 Coast music conference for 13 years now and it's always a great time. Everyone is so positive and open to networking with like-minded individuals in the music industry.” — Jonathan Perez (VP of Coast 2 Coast LIVE)

MIAMI, FL, USA, October 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coast 2 Coast Music Conference welcomes musicians, producers, DJs, and music industry executives to Miami November 13th - 15th. The weekend long event includes music industry panels, after parties, showcases, and a VIP yacht party with open bar. Every year, this conference brings in A&Rs from all of the major record labels and Platinum selling producers to give advice and industry knowledge to up and coming artists. Attendees from around the world get to come enjoy the weather in Miami while networking at the conference and letting loose at after parties.

There are still surprise special guests being added to the music industry panels. As of now, panelists include Earl Johnson (A&R Roc Nation), Success (A&R Atlantic), Shawn Barron (A&R Motown), Jeff Sledge (A&R Atlantic), Young Hollywood (Platinum Producer & VH1's Love & Hip Hop), Knowledge (A&R Atlantic), Gary Leon (A&R Atlantic), DVLP (Platinum Producer), Andrew Grant (A&R Atlantic), DJ Affect (World Famous DJ), DJ E Sudd (2 Chainz DJ), Bigga Rankin (Legendary DJ/A&R), DJ Nasty (99Jamz Miami), Mike Trampe (Beat Stars), Erik Mendelson (Music NFT Expert) and more. The panels span both Saturday and Sunday at The Little Haiti Cultural Center in Miami (212 NE 59th Terrace, Miami, FL 33137).

The Coast 2 Coast Music Conference always tops the weekend off with a Yacht Party cruising through the bay of Miami with an open bar. This year's yacht party is on board the Grand Princess Yacht with music by Miami's own DJ Peewee and DJ Epps. The yacht party is for guests with VIP Passes only and is an exclusive place to network and party up close with top music industry professionals. VIP attendees will be able to enjoy complimentary food and drinks while capping off an amazing weekend of networking events.

About Coast 2 Coast LIVE: Coast 2 Coast LIVE is the largest artist showcase in the world travelling to over 30 cities every month looking for the best new artists in Urban, Rap, Hip Hop, Pop, Reggae, R&B and more! Catch all of the best indie artists in the world every year at the Coast 2 Coast LIVE World Championships, where the Grand Champion walks away with over $50,000 in prizes! For more info or to perform visit https://www.coast2coastlive.com

