Additional dates and locations announced for City of Benton Harbor residents to pick up free bottled water

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Oct. 10, 2021 Contact: Lynn Sutfin, 517-241-2112

LANSING, Mich. - Additional dates and locations for City of Benton Harbor residents to pick up free bottled water for drinking were announced by the Michigan Department of Health and Humans Services (MDHHS) today.

Bottled water is being made available out of an abundance of caution to help ensure the health and safety of Benton Harbor city residents. Residents are being encouraged to use bottled water for cooking, drinking, brushing teeth, rinsing foods and mixing powdered infant formula. This distribution is part of a longer-term effort to eliminate exceedances of the federal lead standard, educate the community on the effects of lead in drinking water, remove lead service lines and increase confidence in filtered water from the tap.

The water is free, and available to city residents for consumption. Distribution is at the following locations and times:

Monday, Oct. 11

MDHHS Berrien County Office, 401 8th Street, Benton Harbor

Tuesday, Oct. 12

Abundant Life Church of God, 693 Columbus Avenue, Benton Harbor

Wednesday, Oct. 13

Southwest Michigan Community Action Agency, 331 Miller Street, Benton Harbor

Thursday, Oct. 14

Southwest Michigan Community Action Agency, 331 Miller Street, Benton Harbor

Friday, Oct. 15

God's Household of Faith, 275 Pipestone, Benton Harbor

Additional dates and locations for bottled water pick up will be added to make sure community needs are met. Information will be posted on Michigan.gov/MiLeadSafe.

For more information, or to speak to someone to arrange water delivery please contact 211 which is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Residents can also call the Berrien County Health Department water hotline at 800-815-5485, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. to schedule drop-offs.

For questions about lead, MDHHS can be reached at 866-691-5323 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This action is part of an accelerated, across-the-board effort to reduce the risk of exposure to lead in drinking water while the city replaces all lead service lines. This collaborative effort includes the City of Benton Harbor, the Berrien County Health Department, local community organizations, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy.

# # #

Water Use in Benton Harbor Flyer