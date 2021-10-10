Status of state transportation facilities on Hawaii Island after Oct. 10 earthquake

HILO – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) reports the following on its Hawaiʻi Island facilities following the 6.1 magnitude earthquake off the Kau Coast.

AIRPORTS

All Hawaiʻi Island airports (KOA, MUE, UPP, and ITO) are open. Staff are conducting inspections of runways and taxiways per established procedures.

HARBORS

No damage to commercial harbors in Hilo and Kawaihae.

HIGHWAYS

HDOT Highways will be inspecting Hakalau and Kolekole Bridges. No reported damage at this time.