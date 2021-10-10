Arrest Made in a Burglary Two Offense: 1500 Block of New York Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Burglary Two offense that occurred on Friday, October 8, 2021, in the 1500 block of New York Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 5:57 am, the suspect forcibly gained entry into an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect took property and then fled the scene. The suspect returned to the listed address and was apprehended by responding officers.

On Saturday, October 9, 2021, 39 year-old Kevin Whitted, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Burglary Two.

