THE INVESTORS COLISEUM WELCOMES NEWEST FEATURED COMPANY REX OPPORTUNITY CORP.

“Rex Opportunity Corp. is exactly the type of company that our followers and subscribers are looking for. Companies that are unique, innovative, and exceptional. Welcome, Rex Opportunity Corp.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “REX GIVES INVESTORS EXPOSURE TO THE MULTI-BILLION DOLLAR HIGH GROWTH CREATOR ECONOMY”
— Mr. Spyros P. Karellas, CEO and CO-Founder
Toronto, Ontario, Canada – October 12, 2021 - The Investors Coliseum (IC), a subsidiary of Pinnacle Capital Markets LTD. ("the Company”), is pleased to announce that Rex Opportunity Corp. a Toronto-based content creator aggregator is the latest company to retain the services of www.theinvestorscoliseum.com. Rex Opportunity Corp. is a fresh, unique, revolutionary, and cutting-edge company that the Coliseum is thrilled to be showcasing.
Overall Industry:
What is creator economy? It’s defined as the class of businesses built by over 50 million independent content creators, curators, and community builders including social media influencers, bloggers, and videographers, plus the software and finance tools designed to help them with growth and monetization. (SIGNALFIRE- Yuanling Yuan )
CIO Doug Ibbitson of Rex Opportunity Corp.- Commented
"We are excited to work with Investors Coliseum to bring awareness to our unique offering. As a royalty company for the creator economy, REX gives investors exposure to the multi-billion dollar high-growth content industry. We look forward to building a lasting relationship with Investors Coliseum’s community of engaged investors as we continue to execute on our creator finance strategy."
Mr. Spyros P. Karellas, CEO and CO-Founder stated:
“Rex Opportunity Corp. is exactly the type of company that our followers and subscribers are looking for. Companies that are unique, innovative, and exceptional. As the Coliseum continues to expand, we are extremely excited to be adding Rex Opportunity Corp. to our digital awareness platform. Our commitment has and will always be to showcase exceptional companies with tremendous growth opportunities for the future. And that is exactly what we have done by adding such a forward-thinking company in such a unique industry”
About REX
REX is a content creator aggregator. We acquire interests increators’ broadcast and streaming channels, rolling them into a public company. We offer the opportunity to invest directly in creators. With REX, creators and investors have the opportunity to share in the growth of the content industry.
https://www.rexopportunity.com/
Pinnacle Capital Markets LTD., it's subsidiary Investors Coliseum and the website theInvestorscoliseum.com, (together, "Investors Coliseum") is an online investor community and digital Awareness platform that connects active investors and small-cap public and private companies in various markets and industry sectors.
