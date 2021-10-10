Marine Pharmaceuticals and Marine Derived Drugs Market Size and Share 2021 Global Industry Analysis By Trends, Key Findings, Future Demands, Growth Factors, Growth Strategy, Emerging Technologies, Leading Players Updates and Forecast 2027

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Oct. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Marine Pharmaceuticals Market Outlook TO 2027:

Global "Marine Pharmaceuticals Market" Research Report 2021-2027 is a historical overview and in-depth study on the current & future market of the Marine Pharmaceuticals industry. The report represents a basic overview of the Marine Pharmaceuticals market share, competitor segment with a basic introduction of key vendors, top regions, product types, and end industries.

Scope of the Marine Pharmaceuticals Market Report:

The drug obtained from marine organisms which are being conventionally used like shark and cod-liver oils, sodium alginate, agar-agar, chitin etc.



Marine organisms are potential source for drug discovery. Life has originated from the oceans that cover over 70% of the surface of earth and contain highly ecological, chemical and biological diversity starting from micro-organisms to vertebrates. This diversity has been the source of unique chemical compounds, which hold tremendous pharmaceutical potential.

Global Marine Pharmaceuticals key players include Seattle Genetics, Inc., DSM, Eisai Co, Takeda, BASF, Amway, etc. Global top six manufacturers hold a share about 10%.

North America is the largest market, with a share about 35%, followed by Europe and China, both have a share over 35 percent.

In terms of product, Health Supplement is the largest segment, with a share about 90%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Pharmacy, followed by Hospital & Clinic.



Market Analysis and Insights: Global and Japan Marine Pharmaceuticals Market

This report focuses on global and Japan Marine Pharmaceuticals market.

In 2020, the global Marine Pharmaceuticals market size was US$ 26500 million and it is expected to reach US$ 48130 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 8.5% during 2021-2027.

The Major Players in the Marine Pharmaceuticals Market include: The research covers the current Marine Pharmaceuticals market size and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of key players/manufacturers:

Seattle Genetics

DSM

Eisai Co

Takeda

BASF

Amway

Pfizer

Pelagia (EPAX)

Pharma Mar SA

Croda

GNC

GSK

TerSera Therapeutics

Nordic Naturals

Carlson Labs

On the basis of product type, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

Drugs

Health Supplement

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share, and growth rate for each application, including:

Hospital & Clinic

Pharmacy

Other

The Marine Pharmaceuticals Market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers a comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Marine Pharmaceuticals business, the date to enter into the Marine Pharmaceuticals market, Marine Pharmaceuticals product introduction, recent developments, etc.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2020

2016-2020 Base Year: 2020

2020 Estimated Year: 2021

2021 Marine Pharmaceuticals Market Forecast Period: 2021-2027

With tables and figures helping analyse worldwide Global Marine Pharmaceuticals market trends, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Detailed TOC of Global Marine Pharmaceuticals Market

Part II: Global Marine Derived Drugs Market Outlook TO 2027:

Most marine-derived compounds possess a few defining characteristics. First, often very low doses are given to patients, and they are administered almost exclusively via intravenous infusion (i.v.). The compounds are typically large molecules, especially the depsipeptides, and they are often hydrophobic. These attributes make them fascinating compounds in terms of pharmacokinetics but also from a bioanalytical point of view.

The first marine-derived compound approved by the United States (US) Food and Drug Administration (FDA) was cytarabine (Cytosar U®) in 1969, followed by trabectedin (Yondelis®),eribulin mesylate (Halaven®), brentuximab vedotin (Adcetris®), and midostaurin (Rydapt®) in the years 2007, 2010, 2011, 2013, and 2017, respectively.

Global Marine Derived Drugs key players include Seattle Genetics, Eisai Co, Tekada, Pfizer, Pharma Mar, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share about 85%.

North America is the largest market, with a share about 50%, followed by Europe and China, both have a share over 30 percent.

In terms of product, Mollusk is the largest segment, with a share about 50%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Antitumor Drugs, followed by Anti-Cardiovascular Drugs.



Market Analysis and Insights: Global and United States Marine Derived Drugs Market

This report focuses on global and United States Marine Derived Drugs market.

In 2020, the global Marine Derived Drugs market size was US$ 2113 million and it is expected to reach US$ 3886.4 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 8.8% during 2021-2027.

The Major Players in the Marine Derived Drugs Market include:

Seattle Genetics

Eisai Co

Tekada

Pfizer

Pharma Mar

Johnson and Johnson

GSK

TerSera Therapeutics

Teva

The report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Marine Derived Drugs market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Marine Derived Drugs market.

Based on product type, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

Mollusk

Sponge

Tunicate

Fish

Others

Based on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share, and growth rate for each application, including:

Antitumor Drugs

Anti-Cardiovascular Drugs

Others

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

What will the market growth rate, growth momentum, or acceleration market carry during the forecast period?

Which are the key factors driving the Marine Derived Drugs market?

What was the size of the emerging Marine Derived Drugs market by value?

What will be the size of the emerging Marine Derived Drugs market in 2027?

Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the Marine Derived Drugs market?

What trends, challenges, and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global Marine Derived Drugs market?

What are the sales volume, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of the Marine Derived Drugs market?

Global Marine Derived Drugs Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture, and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue, and contact information. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis are additionally dispensed. The Global Marine Derived Drugs market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of the latest investment projects is assessed and overall analysis conclusions are offered.

With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Marine Derived Drugs market trends, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Detailed TOC of Global Marine Derived Drugs Market

