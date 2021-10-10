Equator Announces the Release of New Top Freezer Refrigerator

Equator Refrigerator

The new Conserv MDRF1010-ESE is the ideal appliance that fits any size household.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equator Advanced Appliances proudly released its space and energy saving Conserv MDRF1010ESE top freezer refrigerator. The 10.1 cubic foot unit conveniently saves space by sitting flush against the wall thanks to its closed back panel design. And it wouldn’t be an Equator appliance if this unit wasn’t kind to the environment. This eco-friendly unit is also Energy Star rated and estimated to help save on yearly energy costs.

This stainless, freestanding refrigerator is easy to clean and equipped with a reversible door so it can be installed for either left or right-hand use. This door comes with additional storage with optimally placed wire racks and shelves for bottles, cans, and eggs. Inside the refrigerator you’ll find two moveable glass shelves, which also easy to clean and perfect to keep containers and other items from falling through. You can also protect your salads and vegetables from unwanted odors with the see-through crisper drawer.

The top freezer comes with one moveable wire shelf that allows for peak cold air circulation to keep your items frozen for long-term storage. You can also find additional storage on the side of the freezer door for smaller snacks like ice cream and ice pops. Total No Frost feature adds to the convenience of not needing to worry about defrosting the freezer.

Installed with four adjustable feet, you can adapt this unit based on your space. Plus, with a quiet compressor working at just 43 DB(A), you’ll barely hear it running in the office, kitchen, basement, or home bar. This unit is equipped with LED lighting for optimal visibility without the heat or energy consumption like other lighting options. Energy Star rated, the estimated energy cost of this unit is $40 a year.

The Conserv MDRF1010ESE measures at 59.5x23.6x25.6 (HxWxD) and comes in a stainless color. The rated voltage is 110V~60Hz and there is a one-year parts and labor warranty. It can be ordered today from Amazon, Home Depot, Overstock, Wayfair apart from others at an MSRP of $899

Equator Advanced Appliances was founded in 1991. Its product line includes laundry machines, dishwashers, refrigerators, wine coolers and other essential home appliances. Equator’s groundbreaking eco-friendly products have been featured over 1,000 times in the media including Fortune, Popular Mechanics, Better Homes and Gardens, the Wall Street Journal and Oprah. Now commencing its 31st year in business, Equator remains committed to creating ingenious products that solve real problems in its customers’ lives.

