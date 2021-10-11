Digital Workplace Market Size Will Grow at a CAGR of 19% | Valuates Reports
The Digital Workplace market size was about 800 Million USD in 2020, will grow with a CAGR of 19% from 2020 to 2026.
What is Digital Workplace?
The Digital Workplace is radically changing the way workers work and re-writing the rules for employee engagement, collaboration, and productivity. Made up of all the technologies people use to get work done in today’s modern work environment, the Digital Workplace helps to aggregate these tools into a common user experience that has spawned an entire marketplace of solutions, many but not all built on top of the Microsoft technology stack.
With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Digital Workplace market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Digital Workplace market in terms of revenue.
On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Digital Workplace market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Digital Workplace market.
Digital Workplace market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Digital Workplace market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast and in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.
Digital Workplace Market Segmentation
By Type
• Software
• Services
By Application
• BFSI
• Retail
• Government Offices
• Manufacturing
• Healthcare
• Media and Entertainment
• IT and Telecommunication
• Others
By Region
• North America
• United States
• Canada
• Europe
• Germany
• France
• UK.
• Italy
• Russia
• Nordic
• Rest of Europe
• Asia-Pacific
• China
• Japan
• South Korea
• Southeast Asia
• India
• Australia
• Rest of Asia
• Latin America
• Mexico
• Brazil
• Rest of Latin America
• Middle East & Africa
• Turkey
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Rest of MEA
Key Companies
• IBM
• Atos
• Wipro
• DXC Technology
• NTT Data
• Citrix
• Unisys
• Capgemini
• Cognizant
• Accenture
• TCS
• CompuCom
• HCL
• Stefanini
• Getronics
• Computacenter
