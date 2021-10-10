Top 10 Logistics Companies Across the World 2021 | IMARC Group
BY IMARC Group the global logistics market reached a value of US$ 5.2 Trillion in 2020 and expects to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% during 2021-2026.SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview:
Logistics is the process of transporting resources from the point of origin to the consumption efficiently. It aids in production, packaging, warehousing, material handling, security, and information integration. At present, several organizations are incorporating advanced technologies like biometrics and automated material handling equipment to expand their market reach.
According to IMARC Group, the global logistics market reached a value of US$ 5.2 Trillion in 2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% during 2021-2026.
Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/logistics-market/requestsample
There is a significant growth in the e-commerce industry on account of the increasing internet connectivity and rising sales of smartphones, especially in emerging economies. This represents one of the key factors offering lucrative growth opportunities to leading players operating in the logistics market. Besides this, these players are providing sustainable transport solutions due to rising environmental concerns and stringent government regulations in numerous countries. They are also focusing on the optimal usage of advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), driverless vehicles and drone delivery. Furthermore, logistics companies are engaging in mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activities to expand their existing consumer base. For instance, United Parcel Services, Inc. acquired the UK-based FreightEx shipping LLC and DSV Air & Sea Inc. has announced the acquisition of Agility Global Integrated Logistics (GIL).
Some of the top Logistics Companies in World 2021 being:
• J. B. Hunt Transport Services
• C. H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.
• Ceva Holdings LLC
• FedEx Corporation
• United Parcel Service, Inc
• Expeditors International of Washington Inc.
• XPO Logistics, Inc.
• Kenco Group, Inc.
• Americold Logistics, LLC
• Deutsche Post DHL Group
• DSV Air & Sea Inc.
Explore Complete Blog by IMARC Group: https://www.imarcgroup.com/top-10-logistics-companies-across-world
Key Highlights:
• Market Performance (2015-2020)
• Market Outlook (2021-2026)
• COVID-19 Impact on the Market
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• SWOT Analysis
• Structure of the Market
• Value Chain Analysis
• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Latest Blogs Published by IMARC Group (2021-2026):
Top Hand Sanitizer Manufacturing Companies in the World: https://www.imarcgroup.com/hand-sanitizer-manufacturers
Top Green Cement Companies in the World: https://www.imarcgroup.com/green-cement-companies
Top Cement Manufacturing Companies in the World: https://www.imarcgroup.com/cement-manufacturing-companies
Top Electric Vehicle Companies in the World: https://www.imarcgroup.com/electric-vehicles-manufacturers-companies
Top Cheese Manufacturing Companies in the World: https://www.imarcgroup.com/cheese-manufacturing-companies
Top Seaweed Companies in the World: https://www.imarcgroup.com/top-seaweed-market-key-players
Top Organic Dairy Companies in the World: https://www.imarcgroup.com/world-top-organic-dairy-companies
Top Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Companies in the World: https://www.imarcgroup.com/infrastructure-as-a-services-companies
Top Indium Tin Oxide (ITO) Companies in the World: https://www.imarcgroup.com/indium-tin-oxide-manufacturers
Top Dimethyl Ether (DME) Companies in the World: https://www.imarcgroup.com/dimethyl-ether-manufacturers
Top Hardwood Flooring Companies in the World: https://www.imarcgroup.com/top-companies-operating-hardwood-flooring-market
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 6317911145
email us here