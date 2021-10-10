Homicide: 1700 Block of Independence Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Friday, October 8, 2021, in the 1700 Block of Independence Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 8:14 pm, members of the First District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located two adult males suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and found that one of the victims displayed no signs consistent with life. The victim remained on scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. The second victim was transported to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries. Two additional adult male victims were located at a local hospital suffering from gunshot wounds. They were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The decedent has been identified as 23 year-old Giovanni Lovelace of Northeast, DC.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

