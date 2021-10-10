Submit Release
News Search

There were 82 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,314 in the last 365 days.

Middlesex Barracks / DUI #1 - Drugs and Possession of Crack Cocaine

STATE OF VERMONT 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 

VERMONT STATE POLICE 

NEWS RELEASE 

         

CASE#: 21A303986

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Paul Pennoyer                                

STATION:  Middlesex                     

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191 

 

DATE/TIME: 10/09/2021 at 1918 hours  

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 110, Washington

VIOLATION: DUI #1 – Drugs, Possession of Crack Cocaine

 

ACCUSED: Bobbie Jean Brown                                               

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, Vermont 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time Troopers with the Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop on a vehicle following an observed motor vehicle violation. The operator was identified as Bobbie Jean Brown. While speaking with Brown indicators of impairment were detected. Subsequent investigation led to Brown being taken into custody for suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Investigation also led to the discovery of Brown being in possession of crack-cocaine. Brown was transported to the Stowe Police Department without incident where she and processed for DUI. Brown was issued a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 12/08/21 at 0800 hours.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes  

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/08/2021 at 0800 AM         

COURT: Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of 

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time. 

 

 

Trooper Paul Pennoyer

Troop A – Middlesex

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

Office - (802)229-9191

Cell - (802)760-9861

 

You just read:

Middlesex Barracks / DUI #1 - Drugs and Possession of Crack Cocaine

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.