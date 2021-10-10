Middlesex Barracks / DUI #1 - Drugs and Possession of Crack Cocaine

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A303986

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Paul Pennoyer

STATION: Middlesex

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 10/09/2021 at 1918 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 110, Washington

VIOLATION: DUI #1 – Drugs, Possession of Crack Cocaine

ACCUSED: Bobbie Jean Brown

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time Troopers with the Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop on a vehicle following an observed motor vehicle violation. The operator was identified as Bobbie Jean Brown. While speaking with Brown indicators of impairment were detected. Subsequent investigation led to Brown being taken into custody for suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Investigation also led to the discovery of Brown being in possession of crack-cocaine. Brown was transported to the Stowe Police Department without incident where she and processed for DUI. Brown was issued a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 12/08/21 at 0800 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/08/2021 at 0800 AM

COURT: Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Paul Pennoyer

Troop A – Middlesex

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

Office - (802)229-9191

Cell - (802)760-9861