Middlesex Barracks / DUI #1 - Drugs and Possession of Crack Cocaine
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A303986
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Paul Pennoyer
STATION: Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 10/09/2021 at 1918 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 110, Washington
VIOLATION: DUI #1 – Drugs, Possession of Crack Cocaine
ACCUSED: Bobbie Jean Brown
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time Troopers with the Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop on a vehicle following an observed motor vehicle violation. The operator was identified as Bobbie Jean Brown. While speaking with Brown indicators of impairment were detected. Subsequent investigation led to Brown being taken into custody for suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Investigation also led to the discovery of Brown being in possession of crack-cocaine. Brown was transported to the Stowe Police Department without incident where she and processed for DUI. Brown was issued a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 12/08/21 at 0800 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/08/2021 at 0800 AM
COURT: Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Paul Pennoyer
Troop A – Middlesex
1080 US RT 2
Middlesex, VT 05602
Office - (802)229-9191
Cell - (802)760-9861