VIDEO: Representantes Ortiz-Self y Ramos charlan sobre el Mes de la Herencia Hispana (scroll down for English version) 

Los Representantes Estatales Lillian Ortiz-Self, D-Mukilteo y Bill Ramos, D-Issaquah, sostienen una conversación cándida sobre el significado del Mes de la Herencia Hispana, la manera en que sus antecedentes étnicos forma su trabajo legislativo, y comparten algunas risas sobre las diferencias y similitudes entre puertorriqueños y mexicanos.

—————————- 

VIDEO: Reps. Ortiz-Self and Ramos discuss Hispanic Heritage Month

State Representatives Lillian Ortiz-Self, D-Mukilteo and Bill Ramos, D-Issaquah, have a candid conversation on the meaning of Hispanic Heritage month, how their ethnic backgrounds shape their legislative work, and they share a few laughs on the differences and similarities between Puerto Ricans and Mexicans.

Haga clic en la imagen abajo para ver el video (Subtítulos en español disponibles)

Click on the image below to watch the video

