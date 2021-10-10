VIDEO: Representantes Ortiz-Self y Ramos charlan sobre el Mes de la Herencia Hispana (scroll down for English version) 

Los Representantes Estatales Lillian Ortiz-Self, D-Mukilteo y Bill Ramos, D-Issaquah, sostienen una conversación cándida sobre el significado del Mes de la Herencia Hispana, la manera en que sus antecedentes étnicos forma su trabajo legislativo, y comparten algunas risas sobre las diferencias y similitudes entre puertorriqueños y mexicanos.

VIDEO: Reps. Ortiz-Self and Ramos discuss Hispanic Heritage Month

State Representatives Lillian Ortiz-Self, D-Mukilteo and Bill Ramos, D-Issaquah, have a candid conversation on the meaning of Hispanic Heritage month, how their ethnic backgrounds shape their legislative work, and they share a few laughs on the differences and similarities between Puerto Ricans and Mexicans.

