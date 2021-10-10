Royalton Barracks / Negligent Operation, Disorderly Conduct, False info to Police

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B203336

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Pat Tingle

STATION: Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: 802 234 9933

DATE/TIME: 10/8/21 @ 2200 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 100 in Duxbury, Waitsfield, Granville, and Hancock, VT

VIOLATION: Negligent Operation, Disorderly Conduct and False information to

Police Officer.

ACCUSED: JohnGrayson Eckroth

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Granville, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 10/8/21, Troopers with Vermont State Police responded to a report of a road

rage incident that started in Duxbury, VT and ended in Hancock, VT. It was

determined that Eckroth passed multiple vehicles on a double yellow on a corner

in Duxbury, stopped in the middle of Route 100 in Waitsfield blocking both lanes

of traffic, then followed a vehicle for 30 miles to Hancock, VT where he

proceeded to drive by the house several times beeping his horn and causing a

disturbance. During this incident, Eckroth was tailgating, driving erratically,

brake checking and nearly caused multiple accidents. Many of these events were

captured on a dashcam. Based on the investigation, Eckroth was charged with

Negligent Operation and Disorderly Conduct. It was also determined that Eckroth

gave false information to police in an attempt to implication another driver in

this road rage incident.

Vermont State Police would like to remind the motoring public to not engage in

road rage incidents and report aggressive driving.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/6/21

COURT: Addison

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.