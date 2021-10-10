Royalton Barracks / Negligent Operation, Disorderly Conduct, False info to Police
CASE#: 21B203336
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Pat Tingle
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802 234 9933
DATE/TIME: 10/8/21 @ 2200 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 100 in Duxbury, Waitsfield, Granville, and Hancock, VT
VIOLATION: Negligent Operation, Disorderly Conduct and False information to
Police Officer.
ACCUSED: JohnGrayson Eckroth
AGE: 29
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Granville, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 10/8/21, Troopers with Vermont State Police responded to a report of a road
rage incident that started in Duxbury, VT and ended in Hancock, VT. It was
determined that Eckroth passed multiple vehicles on a double yellow on a corner
in Duxbury, stopped in the middle of Route 100 in Waitsfield blocking both lanes
of traffic, then followed a vehicle for 30 miles to Hancock, VT where he
proceeded to drive by the house several times beeping his horn and causing a
disturbance. During this incident, Eckroth was tailgating, driving erratically,
brake checking and nearly caused multiple accidents. Many of these events were
captured on a dashcam. Based on the investigation, Eckroth was charged with
Negligent Operation and Disorderly Conduct. It was also determined that Eckroth
gave false information to police in an attempt to implication another driver in
this road rage incident.
Vermont State Police would like to remind the motoring public to not engage in
road rage incidents and report aggressive driving.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/6/21
COURT: Addison
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.