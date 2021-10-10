MY TRUE 10 TO DONATE 10% OF PROFITS TO SUPPORT SAVE THE MUSIC FOUNDATION - Perez Hilton
CARSON CITY, Nev. Starting October 10th , 2021 through till the 10th OctoberCARSON CITY, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CBD brand My True 10, founded by Celebrity Blogger Perez Hilton, will support Save The Music Foundation by donating a portion of sales to the nonprofit this month. Beginning October 10th and running through October 20th, customers will receive 10% off their order and the company will donate 10% of profits to the Foundation. Save The Music Foundation mission is to help students, schools, and communities reach their full potential through the power of making music. As one of the leading music foundations in the United States.
Music education is important. Music fills our lives either online to the songs playing in shops and restaurants, we are rarely far from music.
“Music is one of my biggest passions in life. I wish that I could play an instrument! Thankfully, I’m providing my children with the resources to play multiple instruments. Music education helps children Not just with music but in other subjects too! It makes them smarter!! All kids should have access to that! I’ve been a longtime supporter of Save The Music and I’m happy to be raising more awareness and money for them again!” Perez Hilton
About My True 10
My True 10 Powered by C10™ CBD compounded ingredient and is a proprietary process that incorporates clinically researched improvements over other CBD ingredients in the market. C10™ is water soluble, which makes it incredibly versatile. Learn more at MyTrue10.com or at @MyTrueTen on Instagram and @MyTrue10 on Facebook.
About Perez Hilton
Perez Hilton is a blogger, columnist, and media personality known for his blog covering relevant topics on celebrities. He has also written four books, co-hosts a podcast, and runs two YouTube channels. His blog, PerezHilton.com, began as a hobby turned into a highly successful blog garnering millions of page views per day throughout the late-2000s. Perez now focuses on providing honest opinions about celebrity culture and the entertainment industry, and on wellness with mental and emotional health in the forefront. Learn more at https://PerezHilton.com or at @ThePerezHilton on Instagram and Facebook.
About Nevada Laboratories & Analytics
Established in 2014, Nevada Labs was and continues to be at the forefront of the CBD industry as it continues its meteoric growth under the legal framework of the 2014 and 2018 Farm Bill. Since its inception, Nevada Labs has focused relentlessly on the quality of every ingredient and product sold. It built its brand on a THC Free, Broad—Spectrum CBD Oil, an extraordinary product that today is still used and trusted by many. Learn more at https://nevadalabs.co .
About Save The Music Foundation
The Save The Music Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that helps students, schools, and communities reach their full potential through the power of making music. Founded in 1997, Save The Music partners with school districts and raises funds to restore music programs in public schools. Since inception, the organization has donated over $63 million worth of new musical instruments, equipment, and technology to 2,290 schools in 286 school districts around the country–impacting the lives of hundreds of thousands of students. Learn more about Save The Music and its efforts at https://www.savethemusic.org.
Casey Sokolovic
My True 10
+1 252-320-3161
email us here