Altier Milano New Luxury Brand

There is nothing wrong with taking a risk if you believe you will learn something new. And what's the worst that could happen?”ROCKY POINT, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the holiday season is quickly approaching, Altieri Milano has officially announced the launch of their new designer brand, starting with their first two fragrances that are now available via their website. As their success continues to grow, they plan to expand the Altieri Milano brand and offering a full suite of luxury items including designer handbags, hats, belts, bath and body, home and decor, luxury eyewear, and more.
Altieri Milano, founded by Alexandra Altieri, was started in 2021 after she decided to follow her dreams and start the business that she had thought about for many years. At the tender age of eighteen, she took the leap of faith and began her journey after being inspired by other designers like Kate Spade, Magnolia, and other entrepreneurs. She knew that this was the career for her. It was no easy decision, as she was formally accepted into the University of Tampa. Like many new businesses, Altieri Milano was born during the Coronavirus Lockdowns. After sharing her design ideas with others, it quickly became apparent that her designs were well liked and would perform well in the marketplace.
During a recent interview, Alexandra Altieri was quoted as saying, “My love for designing and business blossomed even before I was in my freshman year of high school. I knew it was my passion and that somehow, I would make this my career. I was faced with a tough decision of either going to college where I was accepted at the University of Tampa or breaking with tradition and moving full speed ahead with my new designer brand.” She went on to say, “I was unable to finish my senior year due to lockdowns and spent a majority of my time developing my new brand.”
