Suspect Sought in an Armed Robbery of an Establishment Offense: 6200 Block of Dix Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to an Armed Robbery of an Establishment offense that occurred on Friday, October 8, 2021, in the 6200 Block of Dix Street, Northeast.

At approximately 11:10 pm, the suspect entered an establishment at the listed location. The suspect approached a store employee, brandished a handgun and demanded US currency from the victim. The victim complied. The suspect fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

