World famous sales trainer Tom Hopkins is honored in the new soon to be released movie Master Of Sales.

One of the greatest salesmen of his time Master Of Sales Dan Portik owner of BVS Film Productions and Tom Hopkins at his home in Arizona

Sales guru and inspirational motivational speaker Tom Hopkins, who changed the lives of millions, is honored in this new documentary about his life

NORTH OLMSTED, OHIO, CUYAHOGA, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new documentary, Master of Sales, profiles one of the most successful salesman and influential sales trainers of his era. Over the course of five decades, Tom Hopkins' sales seminars and books have inspired the lives of millions, and the new documentary produced by BVS Film Productions not only reveals Tom's charismatic style and techniques, but also an impressive list of business luminaries who credit much of their wealth and success to Tom's training. Tom Hopkins International has been offering the best sales training tactics and techniques to individuals and businesses since 1976. Today, his professional sales training products are used by over 35,000 businesses and millions of professional salespeople all over the world.

BVS Film Productions' owner, Dan Portik, states, “Tom Hopkins is a real American success story. For almost 35 years, I've been a business owner and salesperson. Over that period, Tom Hopkins has emerged as a leader in the art of selling, permanently altering the landscape of the industry with his tried-and-true methods. I've studied Tom's sales training and have found it to be quite beneficial. I recently had the privilege of getting to know Tom and co-authored a best-selling book with him and his company. He also announced he would be moving towards retirement after an illustrious career that included training over 5 million individuals on five continents."

Tom's career is chronicled in the documentary for his excellent work and dedication along with interviews of some the most prominent and successful figures in the motivational industry and corporate world like Sharon Lechter, seven-time New York Times bestselling author and coauthor of the Rich Dad Poor Dad Series; Tom Ziglar, son of the late, great Zig Ziglar and host of the Ziglar Show business podcast and Sal Frisella, President of 1stPhorm, who developed the passion to grow his health supplement business into a worldwide success after attending one of Tom's seminars.

The Tom Hopkins Documentary may be previewed at http://www.tomhopkinsdoc.com

Dan Portik is the Director/Executive Producer of the Tom Hopkins Documentary, as well as the proprietor of BVS Film Productions LLC and a Bestselling Author. As a student of Tom Hopkins, Dan has sold millions of dollars in advertising and marketing services to some of the world's top corporations . BVS Film Productions, LLC is a full-service video content marketing business headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio that provides marketing support through cost-effective strategy-based online brand video creation and content marketing.

Visit bvsflmproductions.com for more information.