International Subject Matter Experts Join the Faculty of the National Command and Staff College
It is a true honor to have these distinguished executives and faculty with us. They bring over 100 years of combined expertise and knowledge to our college and clients for maximized RESULTS."
— Dr. Mitch Javidi, Chancellor & Co-Founder, National Command & Staff College
HOLLY SPRINGS, NC, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jay Tabb, retired Senior Executive and Special Agent with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Molly Amman, retired FBI Profiler and Special Agent, Chief Fred Farris and Dr. Jenny Prohaska, internationally recognized Clinical Psychologist, join the faculty of the National Command and Staff College. They will serve as the lead Workplace Violence Faculty to develop and implement key programs and services for the College.
Jay Tabb is a recently retired career Senior Executive and Special Agent with the FBI as well as a former U.S. Marine infantry officer with over three decades of national security and law enforcement experience, including service as an Operator and Commander of the FBI’s elite counterterrorism and interdiction unit, the Hostage Rescue Team (HRT). Mr. Tabb has participated in and led the safe resolution of multiple critical incidents in the U.S. As an operator with HRT, Mr. Tabb received the FBI Medal of Valor, as well as two FBI Stars for heroism and critical injuries received while operating in sensitive operations abroad.
Attorney and recently retired FBI profiler Molly Amman is an internationally recognized expert in targeted violence threat assessment and threat management. She served in the FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU) at Quantico, Virginia, as a behavioral profiler and the program manager for BAU’s multiagency Behavioral Threat Assessment Center, which studies and operationally addresses targeted violence, such as workplace and school attacks, stalking and threats, and active crisis incidents.
Fred Farris began his career in 1990 with the Kansas City, MO Police Department before moving to the Lenexa, KS Police Department in 1995. In 2017 he was appointed Police Chief for Goddard, KS and in 2021 was appointed Police Chief of the Gladstone, MO Police Department. Chief Farris has extensive experience supervising specialized units including Training, Street Crimes and SWAT. He served as the Training Committee Chair for the Kansas Association of Chiefs of Police (KACP) and is the Board of Directors President for the Heartland Tactical Officers Association. He is a member of the International Law Enforcement Forum, a member of the IACP, lifetime member of the KACP and a member of the IACP Patrol and Tactical Operations Subcommittee.
Dr. Prohaska is a nationally sought-after public speaker for numerous law enforcement and public safety entities, presenting on topics such as Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder and Post-Traumatic Stress Injury, Suicide Awareness, Prevention, and Response, Chronic Stress and Resiliency for First Responders and their Families, and the psychological components of Commander Leadership and Mental Health. She has been a featured speaker for the FBI National Academy Associates-Kansas/Western Missouri Chapter, the International Association of Chiefs of Police, MidAmerican Regional Council, and Central States Law Enforcement Executives Seminar.
The National Command & Staff College (NCSC) is the Center of Excellence in law enforcement education and development in North America. The center has produced over 17 million hours of online training since 2009. Programs offered by NCSC are articulated for college transfer through the American Council on Education (ACE). The NCSC is also endorsed by the National Sheriffs' Association, IADLEST, and the National Tactical Officers Association.
