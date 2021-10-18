Music And AI? AI Exosphere Presents RISE Innovation Interview With Preetham Vishwanatha, CEO And Founder Of Kena.AI

New! Rise Interview Featuring Preetham Vishwanatha, Founder of Kena.AI And Sal Peer, CEO of AI Exosphere

The man that walked the path is the man that can recall it.” — Said Sal Peer, CEO of AI Exosphere

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- AI Exosphere Presents New RISE Innovation Interview Episode With Startup Founder Preetham Vishwanatha, CEO And Founder Of Kena.AI Meet Preetham Vishwanatha, Founder and CEO at Kena.AI, an Artificial Intelligence music platform for music educators, learners, singers, songwriters, composers, and publishers of music across all genres, cultures, and instruments. Kena is a music community marketplace with superpowers helping creators to collaborate and monetize on lessons, skills, podcasts, and content.He brings research expertise across Machine Creativity, Musical Acoustics, Quantum Computing, and Computational Linguistics.Past experiences:He was the VP of AI Group at CourseHeor and VP of AI at InMobi. He brings a vast array of experience in AI/ML, engineering leadership development, machine learning execution charters, start-up growth hacking, attracting talent, and building mission-critical teams ground-up and rapidly scaling the business.Hands-on with 15+ years in Machine Learning and 25+ years experience in engineering and product sciences within education-tech, ad-tech, commerce exchanges, retail demand chain solutions, and cloud-based analytics domains. Published author with extensive experience providing strategic, technology, and operational leadership.He is attributed with specialties in building machine intelligence in computational linguistics/NLP, reinforcement learning, vision computing, semantic knowledge graphs, semantic search engines, auction, pricing, recommendation engines, and complex dynamical systems.So tune in to get informed, download some knowledge, and get inspired to innovate. The possibilities are endless."The man that walked the path is the man that can recall it," said Sal Peer, CEO of AI Exosphere.It would seem Sal has more episodes in mind which will be hosted on the AI Exosphere YouTube channel and become available to the RISE Innovation community.About RISE Innovation InterviewsRISE Innovation's creative team and our esteemed host Sal Peer, care about the integrity of each story and, most importantly, educate the audience.We believe the proper creative strategy must have clear and measurable objectives while simultaneously being rooted in education. Therefore, we strive to do meaningful interviews that inspire audiences to take action and join the innovation movement.The RISE Interview Series with Sal Peer follows a dynamic question line and cultivates each segment with an approach that adds value to our distribution partners and ultimately to people's lives.With this innovative approach, we believe that our work will transform the way people view educational programming.The RISE Innovation Interview Series Project aims to enlighten the audience by delivering diverse informational and educational documentaries covering various vital issues and topics.Previous Guests Include:Dr. Chris Mattmann, OCIO NASA JPLDr. Hector Palacios, ELEMENT AIDr. Yan Leyfman, MDKeith Koo, SILICON VALLEY INSIDERThe series is about developing and distributing social and educational programming at the highest level. Each interview has one thing in common – changing our lives for the better. You can catch the latest interviews and innovation breakthroughs on AI Exosphere YouTube Channel.#innovation #interview #ai #startup

In this interview, Preetham and Sal discuss AI Innovations across broad fields such as music, healthcare, and more.