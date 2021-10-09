Updated with Video Suspects and Vehicle Sought in Burglary Two Offenses in the Second District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects and a vehicle in reference to Burglary Two offenses that occurred on Thursday, October 7, 2021, in the Second District.

At approximately 1:57 am, the suspects forcibly gained entry to an establishment in the 3800 block of McKinley Street, Northwest. The suspects then fled the scene without obtaining any property.

At approximately 2:00 am, the suspects forcibly gained entry to an establishment in the 5600 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest. Once inside, the suspects took property then fled the scene.

The suspects and vehicle were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below and in these videos: https://youtu.be/7YDXrSs-THA

Anyone who can identify these individuals or vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.