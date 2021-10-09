A public hearing to consider the possible parole of Dennis Dillard, #198792

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

CONTACT: Chris Gautz, Public Information Officer

517-335-2316

The Michigan Parole Board will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. to consider the possible parole of Dennis Dillard, #198792. The hearing will be conducted via video through Microsoft Teams and can be accessed by clicking HERE.

Those planning to access the hearing must call 517-335-1736 no later than October 15, 2021 to confirm attendance.

Dennis Dillard is serving a Life sentence for the crime of Murder 2nd Degree-Habitual 3rd. Dennis Dillard was sentenced on September 20, 1994 out of Wayne County.

Sonia A. Warchock, Member of the Michigan Parole Board, will conduct the hearing under the provisions of the Lifer Law, MCLA 791.234.

When logging into the hearing, your video must be turned off and audio muted to eliminate distraction during the hearing.

Please be advised that recordings, photography or screenshots of the proceeding are prohibited.