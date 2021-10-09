Reminder: Class Action Alleges Link Between the Use of the Herbicide Paraquat and Parkinson’s Disease

Image showing Attorney Timothy L. Miles Named an Elite Lawyer of the South

Paraquat Attorney Timothy L. Miles Named an Elite Lawyer of the South

Image showing Timothy L. Miles Named a 2021 Top Rated Lawyer

Paraquat Attorney Timothy L. Miles Named a 2021 Top Rated Lawyer

Paraquat Attorney Timothy L. Miles Named a 2021 Elite Lawyer

Timothy L. Miles Named a 2021 Top Rated Lawyer

Image showing Attorney Timothy L. Miles walking down courthouse steps

Paraquat Attorney Timothy L. Miles

Image showing a picture of Attorney Timothy L. Miles

Paraquat Attorney Timothy L. Miles

I urge anyone with Parkinson's who worked or lived on or near crops using herbicides to contact us immediately”
— Timothy L. Miles
HENDERSONVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HENDERSONVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2021/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Law Officers of Timothy L. Miles reminds potential class members that a class action lawsuit was filed against the makers of paraquat dichloride, also known as paraquat methosulfate (“Paraquat”), alleging that the weed killer led to them developing Parkinson’s disease. The case is styled Adams v. Syngenta Crop Protection LLC et al., Case Number: 3:21-pq-00614 (Judge Rosenstengel) and is pending in the Northern District of Illinois.

If you suffer from Parkinson’s and believe you were exposed to Paraquat as a farmer or licensed pesticide applicator click here to participate,.

Plaintiffs Allege a Link Between Paraquat and Parkinson’s Disease

According to the complaint, Paraquat is a chemical herbicide or weed killer, that’s highly toxic and used all over the world. Research shows that paraquat exposure is dangerous, even at low levels that’s why many countries started to stop the use of it. Studies show that there is a link between Paraquat and Parkinson’s disease. Paraquat creates oxidative stress that kills dopamine-producing neurons. According to the complaint., “Paraquat is one of only a handful of toxins that scientists use to produce animal models of Parkinson’s disease.”

Scientists have long known that paraquat, often referred to as Gramoxone, is acutely toxic. Paraquat is so toxic, in fact, that a single sip of the herbicide can kill an adult. But in recent years, evidence has accumulated showing that repeated exposure to paraquat in low doses may be linked to the development of Parkinson’s disease. According to one study, exposure to paraquat increases the risk of Parkinson’s by 150 percent.

More than 60 countries have banned the use of paraquat. However, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has done little to restrict its use, despite growing health concerns and legal challenges over the herbicide’s connection to Parkinson’s. Syngenta, the main producer of paraquat, denies that there is a definitive link between paraquat and Parkinson’s. The herbicide paraquat has been used on crops in the United States since the 1960s
The complaint further alleges: “Syngenta has long misrepresented and denied the harmful side effects of its Paraquat-based product.” Plaintiff Adams’ husband was a certified paraquat applicator. Both of them routinely sprayed paraquat products. She developed Parkinson’s disease after more than 15 years of paraquat exposure by pesticide drift, direct exposure and drinking water contamination.
Who Is at Risk of Developing Parkinson’s from Paraquat Exposure?

Farmers and agricultural workers who work directly with and around paraquat are at the greatest risk of being exposed to paraquat, and those living near farms using paraquat are also at risk. Exposure risks are not limited to people involved in agriculture, though. Evidence also suggests that paraquat can drift from the application site to nearby communities. Thus, people living in agricultural areas may be exposed to paraquat that is applied to crops. Paraquat may contaminate ground or well water and even contaminate fruits, vegetables, nuts, and grains that are sold to the public.

The Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles Urges Individuals Exposed to Paraquat and Developed Parkinson’s to Contact the Firm

If you suffer from Parkinson’s and believe you were exposed to Paraquat as a farmer or licensed pesticide applicator, or grew up or worked on a farm or lived in close proximity to farms, contact Timothy L. Miles, Esquire, at (855) TIM-MLAW (855-846-6529), or by email to tmiles@timmileslaw.com or click here to participate. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and email.

About Timothy L. Miles

Timothy L. Miles is a nationally recognized shareholder, employee rights and personal injury attorney raised in Nashville, Tennessee. Earlier this year, Mr. Miles was recognized as a 2021 Top Ranked Lawyer; 2021 Top Rated Litigator; and a 2021 Elite Lawyer of The South by Martindale-Hubbell® and ALM, his third consecutive year to receive each award. Mr. Miles also maintains the AV Preeminent Rating by Martindale-Hubbell®, their highest rating for both legal ability and ethics. Mr. Miles is a member of the prestigious Top 100 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyers: The National Trial Lawyers Association, a superb rated attorney by Avvo, a recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award by Premier Lawyers of America (2019) and recognized as a Distinguished Lawyer, Recognizing Excellence in Securities Law, by Lawyers of Distinction (2019). Awards: Top Rated Litigator by Martindale-Hubbell® and ALM (2019-2021); Top Rated Lawyer by Martindale-Hubbell® and ALM (2019-2021); Elite Lawyer of The South by Martindale-Hubbell® and ALM (2019-2021); Member of the Top 100 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyers: The National Trial Lawyers Association (2017-2021); AV® Preeminent™ Rating by Martindale-Hubble® (2014-2021); PRR AV Preeminent Rating on Lawyers.com (2018-2021); The Top-Rated Lawyer in Litigation™ for Ethical Standards and Legal Ability (Martindale-Hubble® 2015); Lifetime Achievement Award by Premier Lawyers of America (2019); Distinguished Lawyer, Recognizing Excellence in Securities Law, by Lawyers of Distinction (2019-2021); Superb Rated Attorney (Avvo); Avvo Top Rated Lawyer for (Avvo 2017-2020). Mr. Miles has authored numerous publications advocating for shareholdings including most recently: Free Portfolio Monitoring Services Offered by Plaintiff Securities Firms Provides Significant Benefits to Investors (Timothy L. Miles, Dec. 3, 2019).

CONTACT:

Timothy L. Miles, Esq.
Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles
141 Saundersville Road, #2202
Hendersonville, TN 37075
Telephone: (855-846-6529)
Email: tmiles@timmileslaw.com
Website: www.timmileslaw.com

SOURCE: The Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles

Timothy Lee. Miles
+1 855-846-6529
email us here
Law Offices Of Timothy L. Miles
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn

Paraquar Attorney Timothy L. Miles Recognized as a AV Preeminent Rated Lawyer

You just read:

Reminder: Class Action Alleges Link Between the Use of the Herbicide Paraquat and Parkinson’s Disease

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Chemical Industry, Environment, Human Rights


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Timothy Lee. Miles
Law Offices Of Timothy L. Miles
+1 855-846-6529
Company/Organization
Law Offices Of Timothy L. Miles
124 Shiloh Ridge
Hendersonville, Tennessee, 37075
United States
+1 615-587-7384
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Timothy L. Miles is a nationally recognized securities class action and shareholder rights attorney who has been leading the fight to protect shareholder rights for over 19 years. Mr. Miles received a Bachelor of Science in Psychology from Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee in 1993 and his J.D. from the Nashville School of Law in May 2001, graduating third in his class, and was made a member of the Honorable Society of Cooper’s Inn which is reserved for students graduating in the top ten percent of their class. He is admitted to practice before the Tennessee Supreme Court; the United States District Court for the Western, Middle and Eastern Districts of Tennessee and the District of Colorado; and the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals. He is a member of the Nashville Bar Association; National Trial Lawyers Association; and Harry Phillips American Inns of Court (Student Member 2000). Mr. Miles has dedicated his career to representing shareholders in complex class-action litigation. Whether serving as lead, co-lead, or liaison counsel, Mr. Miles has helped recover hundreds of millions of dollars for defrauded investors, shaped precedent-setting decisions, and delivered real corporate governance reforms. Judges and peers have repeatedly recognized Mr. Miles’ relentless advocacy for shareholders, as well as his unbendable ethical standards. For example, Mr. Miles is a member of the prestigious Top 100 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyers: The National Trial Lawyers Association, which is by invitation only and is “extended to those attorneys who exemplify superior qualifications, trial results, and leadership in their respective state based upon objective and uniformly applied criteria.” The National Trial Lawyers Association explained the significance of this honor: “With the selection of Timothy L. Miles by The National Trial Lawyers: Top 100, [Mr.] Miles has shown that he exemplifies superior qualifications, leadership skills, and trial results as a trial lawyer. The selection process for this elite honor is based on a multi-phase process which includes peer nominations combined with third party research.” Further, “[m]embership is extended only to the select few of the most qualified attorneys from each state or region who demonstrate superior qualifications of leadership, reputation, influence, stature and public profile measured by objective and uniformly applied standards in compliance with state bar and national Rule 4-7.” Mr. Miles other recognitions include: - AV® Preeminent™ Rating by Martindale-Hubble® (2014-2020) - AV® Preeminent™ Attorney – Judicial Edition (2017-2020) - Top Ranked Lawyer by Martindale-Hubbell® and ALM (2019-2020). - Top Rated Litigator by Martindale-Hubbell® and ALM (2019-2020). - Elite Lawyer of the South by Martindale-Hubbell® and ALM (2019). - PRR AV Preeminent Rating on Lawyers.com by Martindale-Hubble® (2018-2020). -America’s Most Honored Lawyers 2020 – Top 1% by Lawyers of Distinction (2020). -The Top-Rated Lawyer in Litigation™ for Ethical Standards and Legal Ability by Martindale-Hubble® (Feb. 2015). -Distinguished Lawyer, Recognizing Excellence in Securities Law, Lawyers of Distinction (2019) -Lifetime Achievement Award by Premier Lawyers of America (2019). -Superb Rated Attorney, (10.0 out of 10), the Highest Rating Possible by Avvo. -Avvo Top Rated Lawyer (Avvo 2017-2020). -America’s Most Honored Professionals – Top 1% (American Registry 2016-2018).

Timothy L. Miles

More From This Author
Reminder: Class Action Alleges Link Between the Use of the Herbicide Paraquat and Parkinson’s Disease
Lawsuit Alleges Link Between the Use of the Herbicide Paraquat and Parkinson’s Disease
Nashville Attorney Timothy L. Miles Has Been Selected as a 2021 Elite Lawyer of the South for a Third Consecutive Year
View All Stories From This Author