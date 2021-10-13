Submit Release
Lil Donald releases the music video for “Real Hitta [Real N*gga] You”

We Family, the label, are proud to present Atlanta native Lil Donald as he releases the official music video for his new single “Real Hitta You”.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We Family, the label, is proud to present Atlanta native Lil Donald as he releases the official music video for his new single “Real Hitta You”.

THE “Real Hitta You” single is produced by Louie Montana who’s also worked with influencers such as Tee Grizzly, Lil Durk, Yungeen Ace, and the deceased King Von.

Todd Uno directed the extraordinary visuals and cinematography for the song that’s rising on the radio charts.. This video highlights both Los Angeles, CA businesses and women in the greater Atlanta, GA areas.

The official video for “Real Hitta You” highlights all of the beautiful, hard-working queens out there in the world. Lil Donald made this song for those independent women who feel as if they’re under-appreciated, misunderstood, and undervalued. We all face challenges, especially today’s women with multiple priorities from career to family.

Take a. break and watch the video Lil Donald made to honor all women, check out the “Real Hitta You’ video on Lil Donald’s YouTube channel today!!

Be sure to tag some of your favorite female and black-owned businesses in the comments for us to check out.

